Trusted Quid: Notification of Data Breach

LIVINGSTON, Scotland, March 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Trusted Quid, the short-term loans provider, reports that there has been a theft of data from unauthorised access to the Trusted Quid website. The incident relates to data directly entered by people applying for a loan only on the Trusted Quid website between 1 July 2016 and 17 February 2018.Trusted Quid regrets this incident and notified law enforcement and regulatory authorities promptly upon discovery of this incident.

Upto 65,925 people may have been affected by the incident. The information does include name, phone number, date of birth, address, income information, loan information, employment information, and bank account information.

More information concerning who those may have been affected and further contact information can be found at the following site: https://www.trustedquid.co.uk/faq.php

Trusted Quid has made three previous efforts to contact individuals who have been affected and has provided information on the support and advice that is available to them, free of charge. This includes a free helpline where people can access advice from anti-fraud specialists. Through this service, they can also access assistance with identity fraud remediation should anyone become a victim of identity theft or fraud. They will be guided through the fraud resolution process and provided with access to insurance underwritten by Lloyd's of London for certain out-of-pocket expenses which may be incurred.

Trusted Quid is working with relevant agencies who are alerting financial institutions about this incident in order to help protect individuals' details. People are also being advised to contact their bank directly as well as visit Action Fraud (http://www.actionfraud.police.uk) for additional guidance. It is also reminding people of the three key points recommended by the authorities:

Requests to move money : A genuine bank or organisation will never contact you out of the blue to ask for your PIN, full password or to move money to another account. Only give out your personal or financial details to use a service that you have given your consent to, that you trust and that you are expecting to be contacted by.

: A genuine bank or organisation will never contact you out of the blue to ask for your PIN, full password or to move money to another account. Only give out your personal or financial details to use a service that you have given your consent to, that you trust and that you are expecting to be contacted by. C licking on links/files: Don't be tricked into giving a fraudster access to your personal or financial details. Never automatically click on a link in an unexpected email or text.

Don't be tricked into giving a fraudster access to your personal or financial details. Never automatically click on a link in an unexpected email or text. Personal information: Always question any uninvited approach in case it's a scam. Instead, contact the company directly using a known email or phone number

The company has been working with a team of experts who have assisted it in taking the necessary steps to ensure that its systems are secure.

This incident does not involve customer data stored on Trusted Quid's main systems (server). It also does not involve customers or applicants who have not applied for a loan directly via the Trusted Quid website or customers who first applied for a loan directly via the Trusted Quid website before July 2016 but who have since then logged into their accounts via the website for account management purposes.

Trusted Quid sincerely regrets what has happened and is fully committed to supporting those affected.