Biorational Pesticides Market Worth 5.02 Billion USD by 2022

The report"Biorational Pesticides Marketby Source (Botanical, Microbial, Non-organic), Type (Insecticides, Fungicides, Nematicides), Mode of Application (Foliar Spray, Soil Treatment, Trunk Injection), Formulation, Crop Type, and Region - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets', the market is estimated at USD 2.78 Billion in 2017 and projected to reach a value of USD 5.02 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 12.5% from 2017. The market is driven by factors such as evolving farming technologies & practices, consumer demand for organic fruits & vegetables, and increasing promotion by government organizations for the adoption of environment-friendly pesticides. As demand for organic fruits, vegetables, and crops is increasing globally, the market for biorational pesticides is expected to grow. The area under organic crop cultivation is expected to rise because of the growing demand for organic food, a result of increasing health-consciousness among consumers. This indicates that there is immense scope for growth of the biopesticides market, globally.

The botanical source segment accounted for the largest share in the Biorational Pesticides Market in 2016

The major biorational pesticides under the botanical segment include pyrethrin, azadirachtin & neem oil, and rotenone, among others. The increase in demand for natural biorational pesticides can primarily be attributed to the stringent regulatory framework regarding MRLs (Maximum Residue Levels), an increase in the cost of agricultural inputs such as seeds, and the decreasing proportion of cultivable land.

The foliar spray segment accounted for the largest share in the Biorational Pesticides Market in 2016

Biorational pesticides are widely used in fruit orchards particularly for apples and oranges. The foliar spray mode of application of biorational pesticides is one of the most popular ones for maximizing production capacity. Foliar spray is suitable for destroying a large number of unwanted grasses, herbs, and shrubs. It is an excellent short-term solution for plants witnessing pest attacks.

North America dominated the Biorational Pesticides Market in 2016

The North American market for biorational pesticides is driven by the simple registration process of biorational products, increasing consumer preference for organic products, and growing consumer awareness about the ill-effects of synthetic pesticides on human health. The rigorous regulatory system in the US and Canada regarding the environment and human health has compelled manufacturers to develop biorational pesticides with low risks to consumers. The market in Europe is expected to grow at a moderate rate in the near future owing to the stringent regulations for pesticides and increasing demand for organic products. Developing countries such as China, India, Brazil, and Argentina are showing a significant increase in the demand for biorational pesticides.

The report Biorational Pesticides Market includes a study of marketing and development strategies, along with the product portfolios of the leading companies. It includes profiles of leading companies such as Valent Biosciences (US), Bayer (Germany), Monsanto BioAg (Germany), BASF (Germany), DowDuPont (US), and Syngenta (Switzerland). Apart from these, other biorational pesticide companies profiled include Isagro SPA (Italy), Koppert (The Netherlands), Marrone Bio Innovations (US), Russell IPM (UK), and Gowan Company (US).

