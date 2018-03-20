The production unit of Spain's 5-year idled solar cell maker Cel Celis was acquired by Bashmor Engineering. The new investor aims to restart manufacturing activities at the factory in Bembimbre, and to double capacity to 70 MW in a year.Madrid-based Bashmor Engineering S.L. has acquired the production assets of Spanish solar cell manufacturer Cel Celis in a public auction that was held on Mar. 15. In a statement to pv magazine, Bashmor's managing director Pubash Yazdani said that the company had offered to buy the manufacturing unit for €3.3 million and to invest another €2 million to restart ...

