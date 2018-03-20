Technavio market research analysts forecast the global oryzenin market to grow at a CAGR of more than 14% during the period 2018-2022, according to their latest report.

This market research report segments the global oryzenin market into the following applications (sports, energy, and nutrition, and other food and beverages) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

In this report, Technavio analysts highlight the high demand for gluten-free products as a key factor contributing to the growth of the global oryzeninmarket:

High demand for gluten-free products

Gluten is a mixture of proteins, which is present in wheat and other similar grains such as rye, barley, oats, and kamut. Some of the common allergic reactions to the consumption of wheat include gluten intolerance, celiac disease, and wheat allergy. Wheat allergy is caused either by consuming wheat-based products or sometimes by just inhaling wheat flour. Wheat is increasingly used in baking as the high gluten content offers the required elasticity to the dough. For people with gluten allergy, the body generates an antibody to the protein that is present in wheat. Gluten-allergyor gluten intolerance usually affects children and is caused because of the body's abnormal immune reaction to gluten. It affects the small intestine and causes digestive problems.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio forfood, "A huge section of consumers in the world have a gene for gluten sensitivity that provides a good market opportunity for the manufacturers of different gluten-free protein sources such as rice protein."

Oryzenin is a rice protein, which does not cause any digestive disorders and is suitable for consumers who are prone to gluten sensitivity. It also suits the need of consumers who are looking for lactose-free and allergen-free protein sources. Therefore, encouragement to follow healthier lifestyles and the increased consumption of eco-friendly and plant-based foods are factors that would drive the global oryzenin market during the forecast period.

Global oryzenin market segmentation

Of the two major applications, the sports, energy, and nutrition segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 74% of the market. However, the market share for this application is expected to decrease slightly during the forecast period.

The Americas was the leading region for the global oryzenin market in 2017, accounting for a market share of more than 40%. However, this region is anticipated to witness a slight decline in growth during the forecast period.

