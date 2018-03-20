

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's employee wage growth accelerated unexpectedly at the start of the year, figures from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed Tuesday.



Gross earnings advanced 13.8 percent year-over-year in January, faster than the 13.5 percent rise in December. Meanwhile, economists had expected the growth to ease to 12.0 percent.



Moreover, this was the highest rate of increase since June last year, when earnings had grown 14.4 percent.



Net earnings, which excludes the family tax benefit, rose the same 13.8 percent in January from a year earlier.



