Silicon Wafer Reclaim Market Size Worth $577.3 Million by 2024: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The global silicon wafer reclaim market size is expected to reach USD 577.3 million by 2024, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The industry is anticipated to grow, primarily on account of burgeoning product use in integrated circuits, which find application in smartphones, laptops, and personal computers.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160524/371361LOGO )



The silicon wafer reclaim are cheaper and flexible as compared to purchasing new wafers; however, they offer less efficiency. Key manufacturers are laying high emphasis to improve product efficiency of silicon wafer reclaim which is further expected to propel the demand over the forecast period.

The industry is significantly concentrated in Japan and Taiwan owing to the low production and low labor costs associated with the reclaim process. In addition, the reclaimed wafers are differentiated on the basis of the reclaim processes and certain companies own patented reclamation techniques. Furthermore, a substantial decrease in the market share in 2015 is expected to intensify the competition.

Increase in the volume of electronic waste coupled with the rising recycling activities primarily in North America and Europe are expected to benefit the industry. Major consumers are focusing on reduction in the reliance on virgin wafers in order to provide a sustainable solution to the growing electronics market, which is expected to drive the growth.

Browse full research report with TOC on "Silicon Wafer Reclaim Market Size, Share & Trend Analysis Report By Product (150mm, 200mm, 300mm), By Application (Integrated Circuits, Solar Panels) By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2013 - 2024" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/silicon-wafer-reclaim-market

Further Key Findings From the Report Suggest:

300mm size is expected to be the fastest-growing segment, in terms of revenue, registering a CAGR of 3.8% from 2013 to 2024 owing to superior performance properties including increased conductivity due to larger dimensions, which is likely to elevate the demand

Products used for manufacturing solar panels accounted for a market revenue of USD 206.3 million in 2016 on account of increasing demand for renewable energy alternatives in a bid to substitute the conventional energy generation sources

in 2016 on account of increasing demand for renewable energy alternatives in a bid to substitute the conventional energy generation sources The industry in Asia Pacific region is estimated to register a CAGR of 3.9% over the forecast period owing to of abundance raw material availability coupled with low reclamation cost

region is estimated to register a CAGR of 3.9% over the forecast period owing to of abundance raw material availability coupled with low reclamation cost Silicon reclaim wafer market is oligopolistic and is characterized by integration across the value chain by various companies including Noel technologies, Silicon Valley Microelectronics

Browse related reports by Grand View Research:

Wireless and Mobile Backhaul Equipment Market - Wireless and mobile backhaul is the portion of a mobile network that connects the cellular base stations to the core network.

Semiconductor Laser Market - The global semiconductor laser market size was estimated at USD 6.12 billion in 2015.

Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market - The global hyper-converged infrastructure market size was valued at USD 1.07 billion in 2015.

Photonic Integrated Circuit (IC) Market - The global photonic integrated circuit (IC) market size (PIC market size) was estimated at USD 300.9 million in 2015.

Grand View Research has segmented the silicon wafer reclaim market on the basis of product, application and region.

Silicon Wafer Reclaim Product Outlook (Volume, Million Wafers; Revenue, USD Million; 2013 - 2024)

150mm

200mm

300mm

Others

Silicon Wafer Reclaim Application Outlook (Volume, Million Wafers; Revenue, USD Million; 2013 - 2024)

Solar Panels

Integrated Circuits

Others

Silicon Wafer Reclaim Regional Outlook (Volume, Million Wafers; Revenue, USD Million; 2013 - 2024)

North America U.S.

Europe Germany The UK

Asia Pacific China India Japan

Central & South America Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Read Our Blog By Grand View Research: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/blogs/semiconductors-and-electronics

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, Inc. is a U.S. based market research and consulting company, registered in the State of California and headquartered in San Francisco. Thecompany provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. To help clients make informed business decisions, we offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a range of industries, from technology to chemicals, materials and healthcare.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com



Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com