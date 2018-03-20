Foodservice Market Growth to be Fueled by Growing Consumption of Healthy Meals and Snacks: Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Foodservice Market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR in the upcoming years as the scope, Product Types, and its applications are increasing across the globe. Food service is also termed as catering industry, pointing toward institutions, businesses, and companies accountable for any meal organized outside the home. This industry comprises school catering operations, and hospital cafeterias, restaurants, and many other setups.

The corporations that supply Foodservice operatives are termed as Foodservice suppliers. Foodservice suppliers sell properties like kitchen utensils and foods. The Foodservice form is packed in a considerably higher manufacturing scope and frequently lacks the colorful tag designs of the customer form.

To increase the customer base the companies in Foodservice market are looking at ways to enlarge. Accordingly, several Foodservice companies are now manufacturing their way into superstores to reach more customers. Households prefer supermarkets and supercenters, mainly for grocery shopping. Foodservice companies operating in superstores suggest low-cost choices for customers to substitute for their home-cooked meals.

Foodservice Market is segmented, By Product Type into Ware washing Equipment, Food & Beverage Preparation Equipment, Cooking Equipment, Storage& Handling Equipment, Serving Equipment. Foodservice Market is segmented, By End Users into Quick-Service Restaurants & Pubs,Full-Service Restaurants & Hotels, Caterers.

Foodservice Market is segmented, By Geographical Region into Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand), Japan, Middle East and Africa (GCC countries, S. Africa, Rest Of MEA), North America (U.S., Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Rest of Latin America), Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, England, Spain, Rest of Western Europe), and Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia, Rest of Eastern Europe). Foodservice Market Key Players includeAramark Corporation,Restaurant Brands International, Sodexo, Starbucks, Guest Services, McDonald's, Yum! Brands. These players are focusing on inorganic growth to sustain themselves amidst fierce competition. As such, mergers, acquisitions, and joint ventures are the need of the hour.

