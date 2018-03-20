Shares in banknote manufacturer De La Rue slumped on Tuesday as it announced the departure of its chief financial officer, Jitesh Sodha, and warned that results for the year will be around the lower end of the current consensus range. Sodha, who plans to step down to pursue his career outside of the company, will resign as a director with immediate effect but stay on with the business until the end of September to ensure an orderly succession while a suitable successor is identified. Chief ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...