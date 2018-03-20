Online gaming entertainment company 888 issued its audited annual financial results for the year ended 31 December on Tuesday, reporting a 4% increase in group revenue to $541.8m. The FTSE 250 firm said revenue improved 26% in regulated markets, excluding the UK, and was up in each quarter of 2017 on a year-on-year basis. Business-to-consumer revenue was ahead 6% at $486.6m, while casino revenue increased 4% to $293.9m and cport revenue rose 45% to$75.5m. Adjusted EBITDA was 12% higher ...

