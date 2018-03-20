Virgin Money and Aberdeen Standard Investments have announced the formation of a joint venture to provide asset management services to customers. Under the terms of the agreed JV, ASI will buy 50% of Virgin Money Unit Trust Managers for more than £40m in cash, which is expected to result in an increase of around 40 basis points in Virgin's CET1. Virgin Money currently has more than 200,000 retail investment customers and £3.7bn in assets under management. The proposed joint venture with ASI ...

