German investor sentiment deteriorated more than expected in March amid worries about a possible US-led trade war, according to the latest survey from the ZEW Center for European Economic Research in Mannheim. The indicator of economic sentiment fell to an 18-month low of 5.1 from 17.8 the month before, missing expectations for a reading of 13.0. Meanwhile, the current situation index declined to 90.7 from 92.3 in February, coming in slightly ahead of expectations for a reading of 90.0. The ...

