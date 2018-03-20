The rate of advance in German factory gate prices slipped last month, amid a dip in the cost of natural gas and petroleum products. Producer prices in the Eurozone's largest economy advanced at a 1.8% pace year-on-year in February, after rising by 2.1% in January, according to the country's Ministry of Finance. In terms of the month-on-month comparison, prices were 0.1% lower, after an increase of 0.5% in the month before. Prices rose in all the main industrial groups, with those for ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...