The global riverboarding gears market is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 7% during the period 2018-2022, according to a new market research study by Technavio

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180320005733/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global riverboarding gears market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The report presents a comprehensive research of the global riverboarding gears market by product (riverboards, protective gear, and fins) and by end-user (commercial operators, professional users, and swift water rescue users). The report also determines the geographic breakdown of the market in terms of detailed analysis and impact, which includes key geographies such as APAC, the Americas, and EMEA.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Save more with Technavio. Buy2 reports and get the third for FREEView all Technavio's current offers

Market driver: increasing popularity of riverboarding as a competitive sport

Riverboarding is not just a recreational adventure activity because it is also pursued as a competitive sport by water sports enthusiasts around the world. Numerous riverboarding championships and other competitions are held at the local, regional, and national level throughout the year. The WRA defines the standards for recognizing riverboarding records achieved by the athletes and oversees the international riverboarding competitions at the world and continental levels.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for outdoor gear research, "In a riverboarding competition, the participants are judged based on their free-flow style, riverboard controlling skills, and reaching accuracy near a designated point. Riverboarders constantly enhance their knowledge through training and coaching lessons to improve their skills. Riverboarding competitions are held for numerous different disciplines and have a different set of rules."

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Market trend: rise in water sports facilities worldwide

The recreational water sports market has been growing at a rapid rate, offering new business opportunities to several coastal cities or regions that have water bodies such as rivers or lakes. Also, pertaining to the extremely labor-intensive nature of the water sports industry, it additionally creates stable employment opportunities for the local population. Many countries have such water sports tour operators who conduct these activities in small units that are fragmented. Therefore, they do not always have the necessary investment to grow. Thus, many initiatives are being undertaken to promote the proper growth and expansion of water sports facilities across the globe.

Market challenge: growing market for pre-owned riverboarding gears

Tourist across the world often choose adventure travel once or twice in a year that spans over a few days. This phenomenon is noticed in regions with low availability of adventure sports equipment and customers who have low purchasing power because of which they prefer renting pre-owned riverboarding gears instead of purchasing them. The business of pre-owned sports equipment impacts the sales of new riverboarding gears

Is your business on track for a successful future? Learn how Technavio can help

Technavio helps businesses anticipate changes in their marketplace, make proactive adjustments, and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

Technavio's best deals of the month! Mark the beginning of spring with Technavio. Get 30% discount on all energy reports. Offer valid from 12th March for a limited period. OR Get 20% off on all media and entertainment services reports. Offer valid only till the 31st of March.

About Technavio

Technaviois a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180320005733/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com