Implantcenter Successfully Places Its 28,000th Dental Implant

Implantcenter, an affordable dentistry and oral surgery in central London, successfully placed its 28,000th implant in a bid to reach 30,000 by the end of the year. The clinic is marking the milestone by offering special prices and packages.

While providing a whole range of oral health care services, such as routine check-ups, dental cleaning, professional teeth whitening and orthodontic treatments, Implantcenter specialises in prosthetic dentistry and dental implantation including solving more complex and "hopeless" cases. These have included preventing complications from missing teeth, and serious aesthetic or functional problems.

One of Implantcenter's latest case studies is Amanda, a lady in her 40s, who turned to the clinic after having unsuccessful treatment elsewhere, and asked to have dental crowns prepared on her existing implants. Amanda's natural teeth were worn down from teeth grinding and their aesthetic appearance was ruined. Moreover, several of her teeth were missing which caused her difficulty in eating and hindered her from living a full life.

The clinic's specialists prepared a personalised treatment plan for Amanda. First, her missing teeth were replaced with the world-leading Nobel Biocare implants and porcelain-fused-to-metal crowns. Then the aesthetics of the front teeth were improved by natural-looking zirconia crowns.

"The placement of a good quality dental implant is the most modern and best adapted therapy available today. The artificial root can be successfully posed in 98 to 99% of patients. However, in some cases - serious chronic or immune diseases, diabetes, steroid treatment etc. - implant placement is not recommended. All cases being unique and personal, we always choose the best solution for the patient," says Dr Attila Kámán, Dentist and Specialist in Oral Surgery at Implantcenter, Master of Science in Implantology.

Implantcenter dentistry and oral surgery was opened in 2011, aiming to restore the pleasure of chewing among the widest possible range of patients, as well providing personalized service within the shortest deadline and at a reasonable price. Implantcenter uses world-class technologies and techniques, good quality materials and employs highly qualified staff with international experience. The clinic is located in Central London, near King's Cross station.

