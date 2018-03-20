The "2018-2022 Europe Respiratory Pathogen Detection Market: France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK Market Share Analysis, Country Segment Forecasts, Competitive Intelligence, Instrumentation Review, Technology Trends, Opportunities for Suppliers" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This 335-page report provides analysis of the European respiratory disease testing market, including emerging tests, technologies, instrumentation, sales forecasts by country, market shares, and strategic profiles of leading suppliers.
This report presents detailed analysis of the Respiratory Disease market in Europe (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK). Current scientific views on epidemiology and etiology are provided for Adenovirus,Influenza, Legionella, Mononucleosis,Mycoplasma, Pneumonia, RSV and Tuberculosis. The report provides test volume and sales forecasts by country and market segment, including:
- Hospitals
- Commercial/Private Labs
- Physician Offices
- Public Health Labs
In addition to test volume and sales projections, the report presents sales and market share estimates for major suppliers of respiratory disease diagnostic products, by test and country.
The report also:
- Examines market applications of Molecular Diagnostics, Monoclonal Antibodies, Immunoassays, IT and other emerging technologies;
- Reviews features and operating characteristics of major analyzers used for respiratory disease testing;
- Profiles key suppliers and potential market entrants developing innovative technologies and products;
- Analyzes emerging opportunities, alternative market penetration strategies,market entry barriers/risks, and strategic planning issues.
Companies Mentioned
- Abbott
- Affymetrix
- Beckman Coulter/Danaher
- Becton Dickinson
- bioMerieux
- Bio-Rad
- Cepheid
- Diamedix
- DiaSorin
- Eiken Chemical
- Elitech Group
- Enzo Biochem
- Fujirebio
- Grifols
- Hologic/Gen-Probe
- ID Biomedical/GSK
- Kreatech/Leica
- Lonza
- Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics
- Qiagen
- Roche
- Scienion
- Sequenom
- SeraCare
- Siemens
- Takara Bio
- Thermo Fisher/Life Technology
- Wallac/PE
- Wako
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/krcjkd/20182022?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180320005745/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Related Topics: Infectious Disease Testing