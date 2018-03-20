

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's consumer confidence held steady in March after rising to a seven-month high in February, survey figures from Statistics Denmark showed Tuesday.



The consumer confidence index came in at 8.5 in March, the same reading as in February.



Households' financial situation about the past twelve months improved in March, with the index rising to 6.8 from 5.2 percent in February.



Meanwhile, the index measuring consumers' expectations regarding their own financial situation for the next twelve months weakened in March, falling to 15.1 from 17.0 in February.



Similarly, their judgment about the general economic situation of the country over the next year dropped from 9.6 to 8.4.



