Global Pore Strips Market to be Worth US$ 2.7 Billion by 2026; Economic Pricing to Translate High Profits for Market Players During 2017 - 2026, Observes TMR

Single-use skin care products such as pore strips are treading the growth phase of product life cycle, and manufacturers are aiming at capitalizing from the growing consumer demands by offering products at cheap prices. Transparency Market Research foresees the global sales of pore strips to incur a promising growth in the future, albeit, this scenario is contingent upon the efforts of market players in keep products economically feasible for vast consumer bases. Kao Corporation, Unilever, P&G, Earth Therapeutics, Lucky Fine, Sephora, boscia, LLC, Ulta Beauty, Boots, and Walgreen Co. are recognized as prominent pore strip manufacturers worldwide. In the coming years, these players will continue offering pore strips at cheap prices and capture the inclination of consumers towards affordable single-use items.

In its latest report, Transparency Market Research assesses the global pore strips market to expand at a CAGR of 7.6% in terms of value, over the period, 2017-2026. The report observes that the global demand for pore strips has been steady over the recent past, and will bring in revenues worth over US$ 2.7 billion by the end of 2026. The study further reveals that majority of global demand for pore strips will be arising from the Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) region. High presence of common skin problems in India, China and other APEJ countries will drive the sales of pore strips in this region. By 2026-end, nearly 35% of pore strips produced worldwide will be sold across the APEJ region.

In the coming years, consumer skepticism will be observed as a key deterrent for the growth of global pore strips market. New products will be scrutinized by consumers by obtaining the support of scientific findings which reveal how pore strips essential damage the skin than nurture it.

Consumer skepticism may rip off pore strips from the cosmetics industry

Extensive research on the key factors influencing the dynamic growth of global pore strips market reveal that growing skepticism among consumers may be the biggest threat for the market's growth in near future.

Studies reveal how pore strips used extensively can cause broken capillaries in thinner dermal layers of the skin

Consumers who have used pore strips for a long time have expressed discomfort after removing these strips, which has also led to spider veins in some instances

The inability of pore strips to avoid blackheads from being formed after removal is a critical shortcoming, and growing consumer skepticism is further stifling product innovation in the market

While pore strips are cheap and offer a quick-fix for blackhead removal, several consumers are preferring to opt for other alternatives or adopt skin care treatments for achieving permanent removal of blackheads

Economic pricing shall translate high profits; online retailers will represent fastest-growing sales channel for pore strips

In 2017, nearly US$ 390 million worth of pore strips sold in the world were at premium prices. The remaining chunk of global market value was accounted by pore strips priced in the economic range. By 2026-end, 70% of the global pore strips market value will be contributed by sales of products priced in the economic range. While premium pricing of pore strips will reflect a high value CAGR, manufacturers will continue to extend production of inexpensive pore strips to capture the affordability of consumers.

Sales of pore strips across convenience stores, departmental stores and modern trade outlets will collectively showcase of global market value share of 55% by the end of 2026. Market players will also explore new avenues for sales, for which online retailers will represent a high attractiveness index. Over the forecast period, global sales of pore strips through online retailers will represent highest value CAGR of 9.3%. The long-term outlook on global pore strips market remains promising, with the market reaching a stage of maturity towards 2026.

