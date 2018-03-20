Quantzig, a global analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest customer analytics study on the organic food industry. A renowned organic food supplier wanted to recognize the buying behavior of the customers and target the right customers with highly relevant offers.

According to the customer analytics experts at Quantzig, "Customer analytics helps businesses precisely foresee the future buying behavior of the customers."

With the rising per capita spending, increasing health benefits of organic food consumption, and growing health concerns, the global organic food industry has started witnessing promising growth. The organic food industry, at large, is focusing on improving their marketing strategies to enhance their production capabilities with the continuing shift toward product innovations.

The solution presented by Quantzig helped the client to forecast the future buying behavior of the customers accurately. The client was also able to understand the individual relationship of the customers with the brand and engage with them through the right channel, the right message, and at the right time.

This customer analytics solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Develop customer loyalty programs to build proactive campaigns to retain them

Describe the past buying behavior and predict the future behavior

This customer analytics solution offered predictive insights on:

Identifying the customers that are at high risk of churn

Measuring the customer's sentiment through effective social media campaigns

