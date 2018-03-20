The German PV company aims to finalize the proceedings, which are possible under German insolvency law since the summer of 2012. Business operations are expected to run at full capacity.German solar company Schletter GmbH has filed for insolvency proceedings in self-administration at the district court of Mühldorf, southern Germany. The company said that the proceedings, planned to be concluded in the next summer, are aimed at completing the restructuring process it began in 2016. Throughout the process, business operations will continue at full capacity, the company stressed. "The Schletter Group's ...

