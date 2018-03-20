The "2018-2022 Europe Sexually-Transmitted Diseases (STD) Diagnostics Market: France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This 318-page report provides analysis of the European sexually-transmitted disease testing market, including emerging tests, technologies, instrumentation, sales forecasts by country, market shares, and strategic profiles of leading suppliers.
The report presents detailed analysis of the STD market in Europe (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK), Current scientific views on epidemiology and etiology are presented for Chancroid, Chlamydia,Gonorrhea, Herpes, HPV, and Syphilis. The report provides test volume and sales forecasts by country and market segment, including:
- Hospitals
- Commercial/Private Labs
- Physician Offices
- Public Health Labs
In addition to test volume and sales projections, the report presents sales and market share estimates for major suppliers of STD diagnostic products, by test and country.
The report also:
- Examines market applications of Molecular Diagnostics, Monoclonal Antibodies, Immunoassays, IT and other emerging technologies;
- Reviews features and operating characteristics of major analyzers used for STD testing;
- Profiles key suppliers and potential market entrants developing innovative technologies and products;
- Analyzes emerging opportunities, alternative market penetration strategies, market entry barriers/risks, and strategic planning issues.
Companies Mentioned
- Abbott
- Affymetrix
- Beckman Coulter/Danaher
- Becton Dickinson
- bioMerieux
- Bio-Rad
- Cepheid
- Diamedix
- DiaSorin
- Eiken Chemical
- Elitech Group
- Enzo Biochem
- Fujirebio
- Grifols
- Hologic/Gen-Probe
- ID Biomedical/GSK
- Kreatech/Leica
- Lonza
- Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics
- Qiagen
- Roche
- Scienion
- Sequenom
- SeraCare
- Siemens
- Takara Bio
- Thermo Fisher/Life Technology
- Wallac/PE
- Wako
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/q6qz44/european?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180320005763/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Related Topics: Infectious Disease Testing