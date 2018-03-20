

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Boston Scientific Corp. (BSX) presented real-world data from the TRUE-HD study which demonstrated the RHYTHMIA Mapping System, when paired with the INTELLAMAP ORION Mapping Catheter, continues to be safe and effective for mapping and to support treatment of a wide variety of arrhythmias, including a cohort of patients who had unsuccessful ablation of atrial fibrillation using other techniques. The global TRUE-HD study examined procedural process, acute success and safety for the mapping and ablation of various clinical arrhythmias. Depending on the arrhythmia type, study data showed an acute success rate of up to 95.7%.



'The data presented underscore the value that the RHYTHMIA Mapping System and INTELLAMAP ORION Mapping Catheter bring to physicians as they diagnose and treat a broad array of arrhythmias,' said Kenneth Stein, senior vice president and chief medical officer, Rhythm Management and Global Health Policy, Boston Scientific.



