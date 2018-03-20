ProMIS Neurosciences Appoints Dr. Sharon Cohen to Scientific Advisory Board

TORONTO and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of precision treatments for neurodegenerative diseases, today announced the appointment of Sharon Cohen, MD, to the Company's scientific advisory board (SAB). Dr. Cohen is the Medical Director and Principal Investigator of Toronto Memory Program, an independent medical facility for dementia care and research. Dr. Cohen is an internationally respected key opinion leader in the field of dementia and a sought after consultant and advisor on numerous dementia programs. Dr. Cohen holds an FRCPC in neurology from the Royal College of Physicians of Canada and a fellowship in Behavioural Neurology from the University of Toronto.

"We are delighted that Sharon has joined our scientific advisory board," stated Dr. Elliot Goldstein, ProMIS President and CEO. "As an expert dementia clinician and dementia trials investigator for over 20 years, Dr. Cohen brings an impressive wealth of experience to the planning and execution of clinical trials in Alzheimer's disease. We look forward to her insightful contributions, in particular in relation to the clinical development of our lead program, PMN310, in Alzheimer's disease."

Commenting on the appointment, Dr. Cohen stated: "I am delighted to join the SAB and assist ProMIS Neurosciences with their innovative approach to Alzheimer's disease therapy which selectively targets amyloid beta toxic oligomers. Through extensive involvement in Alzheimer's clinical trials, including immunotherapy trials, at Toronto Memory Program, I look forward to offering ProMIS meaningful translation of their lead Alzheimer's program from pre-clinical to clinical research."

Dr. Sharon Cohen is a Canadian trained behavioral neurologist and former speech language pathologist. Her memory clinic and dementia clinical trials program are the largest and most active in Canada and have contributed substantially to patient care and to global clinical trial cohorts.

Throughout her career, Dr. Cohen has been committed to improving therapeutics in Alzheimer's disease. She is a passionate clinician and a consultant and mentor for students, colleagues, patient advocacy groups and biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, combining her depth of knowledge in Alzheimer's disease with a practical, efficient, and patient-facing approach to clinical trial design and operations.

Dr. Cohen is a frequent lecturer, involved in educational initiatives locally and internationally. She excels at bridging the gap between scientific advances and clinical application with the result of enhancing the awareness and interest of multiple stakeholders in the challenges and opportunities in Alzheimer's disease therapeutics. Through her commitment to knowledge translation and her passion for clinically meaningful outcomes, Dr. Cohen provides a valuable perspective which places the patient at the center of Alzheimer's drug development programs.

About the ProMIS Scientific Advisory Board

The ProMIS SAB brings together a multidisciplinary group of specialists in Alzheimer's and neurodegenerative disease along with experts in neurotoxic, prion-like misfolded proteins. In addition to Dr. Cohen, who now brings broad clinical trials experience and expertise, the current members of the Company's SAB are:

Todd E. Golde, MD, PhD, is Director of the Center for Translational Research in Neurodegenerative Disease at the University of Florida where he directs a robust program of scientific discovery aimed at translating basic discoveries in neurodegenerative disease into diagnostics and treatments for patients. Dr. Golde is co-chair of the SAB;



Neil R. Cashman, MD, is Chief Science Officer at ProMIS Neurosciences and Professor of Medicine at the University of British Columbia, where he holds the Canada Research Chair in Neurodegeneration and Protein Misfolding Diseases, and serves as the Director of the UBC ALS Centre. Dr. Cashman is recognized as a pioneer in the field of prion-like misfolded proteins and their role in development of neurodegenerative diseases, in particular ALS and AD. Neil Cashman is co-chair of the SAB;



Lary C. Walker, PhD, is Associate Professor of Neurology and Research Professor at Emory University Yerkes National Primate Research Center. Lary Walker's research has been directed toward understanding the mechanisms by which the Alzheimer-associated proteins Amyloid beta and tau form pathogenic assemblies in vivo and how these agents spread in the brain;



William C. Mobley, MD, PhD, is Associate Dean for Neurosciences Initiatives, Distinguished Professor of Neurosciences, Florence Riford Chair for Alzheimer Disease at the University of California, San Diego (UCSD), and the university's Executive Director of the Down Syndrome Center for Research and Treatment (http://downsyndrome.ucsd.edu/). Dr. Mobley's research focuses on the neurobiology of neuronal dysfunction in developmental and age-related disorders of the nervous system.

About ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc.

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. is a development stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing precision medicine therapeutics to treat neurodegenerative diseases, in particular Alzheimer's disease (AD) and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). The Company's proprietary target discovery engine is based on the use of two complementary techniques. The Company applies its thermodynamic, computational discovery platform-ProMIS and Collective Coordinates - to predict novel targets known as Disease Specific Epitopes (DSEs) on the molecular surface of misfolded proteins. Using this unique precision medicine approach, the Company is developing novel antibody therapeutics and specific companion diagnostics for AD and ALS. ProMIS is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, with offices in Cambridge, Massachusetts. ProMIS is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange, under the symbol PMN.TO, and on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol ARFXF.

For further information please consult the Company's website at: www.promisneurosciences.com (http://www.promisneurosciences.com/)

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on LinkedIn

For media inquiries, please contact:

David Schull

RussoPartners/LLC

David.Schull@russopartnersllc.com

Tel. 858 717-2310

For Investor Relations please contact:

Alpine Equity Advisors

Nicholas Rigopulos, President

nick@alpineequityadv.com

Tel. 617 901-0785

Dr. Elliot Goldstein

President and Chief Executive Officer, ProMIS Neurosciences Inc.

Tel. 415 341-5783

Elliot.goldstein@promisneurosciences.com

This announcement contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts; they are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "aims", "potential", "goal", "objective", "prospective", and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "can", "possibly", "could" or "should" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made and they involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Consequently, there can be no assurances that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Except as required by the securities disclosure laws and regulations applicable to the Company, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

Neither the TSX nor the OTCQB has approved or disapproved of the contents of this press release.

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: ProMIS Neurosciences via Globenewswire

