Active-Investors: Blog Exposure - Chiasma to Present Design of Phase-3 Double-Blind Trial of Oral Octreotide Capsules Versus Placebo in Acromegaly Patients at ENDO 2018

If Approved, MYCAPSSA Would be the First Oral Somatostatin Analog in an Injectable-Only Acromegaly Treatment Market

Dr. Bill Ludlam, Senior Vice President, Clinical Development and Medical Affairs for Chiasma, stated that ENDO is a great opportunity to educate the scientific community about Chiasma and its most recent efforts to improve the lives of patients who face challenges associated with their existing treatments for acromegaly. Dr. Bill added that if approved, MYCAPSSA would be the first oral somatostatin analog in an injectable-only acromegaly treatment market.

Chiasma Agreement with FDA for Phase-3 Clinical Trial of Octreotide Capsules

In August 2017, the Company reached agreement with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on the design of a CHIASMA OPTIMAL Phase-3 clinical trial for its octreotide capsules, for the maintenance therapy of adult patients with acromegaly. The agreed-upon study was designed to address the concerns previously raised in the FDA's Complete Response Letter (CRL) and was reached through Special Protocol Assessment (SPA) with the FDA's Division of Metabolism and Endocrinology Products. SPA is a process by which an applicant and the FDA reach an agreement on the protocol design, endpoints and analysis of a Phase-3 clinical study prior to initiation, in order to determine if the study adequately addresses scientific and regulatory requirements for FDA approval.

About Octreotide Capsules

Chiasma's octreotide capsules are being developed for the maintenance treatment of acromegaly. Octreotide capsules exhibit the effects of somatostatin, a naturally occurring hormone that reduces the production of growth hormone by binding to receptors on specialized cells in the pituitary gland. There are currently no approved oral formulations of octreotide. Octreotide capsules were developed using Chiasma's proprietary Transient Permeability Enhancer (TPE®) technology platform designed to facilitate gastrointestinal absorption of unmodified drug into the bloodstream safely.

About Acromegaly

Acromegaly is a rare, debilitating disease typically caused by a benign tumor of the pituitary gland that releases excess growth hormone (GH), leading to excess growth of certain parts of the body. When this happens, bones increase in size, including those of hands, feet, and face. Serious health conditions associated with the progression of acromegaly include type-2 diabetes, hypertension, respiratory disorders and cardiac and cerebrovascular disease. There may also be enlargement of the forehead, jaw, and nose. Acromegaly usually affects middle-aged adults.

About Chiasma, Inc.

Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, Chiasma is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving the lives of patients suffering from orphan diseases by developing and commercializing novel oral forms of therapies that are available today only by injection.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 19, 2018 - At Monday's closing bell, Chiasma's stock dropped 3.23%, ending the trading session at $1.50.

Volume traded for the day: 43.20 thousand shares.

After yesterday's close, Chiasma's market cap was at $38.91 million.

The stock is part of the Healthcare sector, categorized under the Biotechnology industry.

