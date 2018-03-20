Active-Investors: Wired News - Cellular Biomedicine's 48-Week Data off China-based Phase-I Clinical Trial Shows Positive Result for AlloJoin for Treatment of KOA

Stock Monitor: AnaptysBio Post Earnings Reporting

Commenting on the positive data from the 48-week period from clinical trial of AlloJoin™, Dr. ChengXiang Dai, said:

"The analysis of this early stage clinical study has indicated a good safety and potential efficacy for an off-the-shelf allogeneic haMPC therapy, which would allow us to continue to advance clinical trials to confirm efficacy of such cell therapy in preventing cartilage deterioration. The Company believes that the opportunity for patients to prevent further knee cartilage degeneration and improve the long-term quality of life using stem cells could be preferable to undergoing drug treatment with adverse side effects or painful and invasive knee replacement surgery."

Results from 48-week data of Phase-I Clinical Trial of AlloJoin™

The Company's analysis of the 48-week data from Phase-I clinical trial for the 22 patients being treated using AlloJoin™ for KOA revealed the following:

The study met with the primary endpoint and showed that AlloJoin™ has good safety tolerance and showed early signs of efficacy in preventing cartilage deterioration. The total WOMAC scores (consisting of pain, stiffness, and function scores of joints) also showed that there was a marked improvement in patients after a 12-week period of being treated with AlloJoin™ and this improvement continued even at 48 weeks.

The secondary endpoint of the clinical trial was based on 48-week data from 3D spoiled gradient-recalled echo (SPGR) quantitative magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) for whole knee cartilage volume 3D spoiled gradient-recalled echo (SPGR) quantitative magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) for whole knee cartilage volume. The data showed an increased tendency against the zero tendency at the start of the clinical trial compared to normal deterioration in cartilage due to aging.

During the clinical trials, some side effects were observed in patients which were temporary local reactions like soreness and swelling at the injection site and other negligible systemic reactions. One patient complained of transient dizziness after being injected with AlloJoin™ and two patients dropped out of the clinical trials after complaining that the AlloJoin™ injections increased the pain in knee joints. However, no serious adverse effects were recorded during the AlloJoin™ clinical trial till date.

Details of AlloJoin™ Clinical trial

The AlloJoin™ clinical trial is a randomized, double-blind trial with three different cell dose groups from the 22 patients with knee osteoarthritis. Phase-I of the clinical trial is being conducted at the Shanghai Renji Hospital in China with Chunde Bao, MD, Professor of Medicine, Vice Chairman of the Chinese Rheumatology Association as the Principal Investigator. Phase-I clinical trials started in January 2016.

The primary endpoint of the clinical trial was to evaluate the safety of AlloJoin™ and the impact on knee-related pain, stiffness, and function. The secondary endpoint was to ascertain if there was evidence of cartilage repair at the end of 12 months which could be done by evaluating the changes of the knee joint cartilage's volume.

During the AlloJoin™ clinical trial out of the 22 patients that were enrolled, 20 patients were given two doses of AlloJoin™ injections at 3-week intervals. The follow-up on the 20 patients was done at 4, 8, 12, 24, 36, and 48 weeks to evaluate the safety and efficacy of the therapy. The assessment of the whole joint cartilage volume was conducted on 19 of the 22 patients using third-party quantitative MRI at the start of the clinical trial and at the end of 48 weeks.

About Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc.

CBMG is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical firm engaged in the development of immunotherapies for cancer and stem cell therapies for degenerative diseases. The Company's primary research and manufacturing facilities are in China and is GMP facilities in China include twelve independent cell production lines designed and managed as per Chinese and US GMP standards. CBMG's technology includes 2 major cell platforms:

Immune Cell therapy for treatment of a broad range of cancers using Cancer Vaccines, Chimeric Antigen Receptor T cell (CAR-T), and anti-PD-1 Technologies;

Human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells (haMPC) for treatment of joint and autoimmune diseases.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 19, 2018 - At Monday's closing bell, Cellular Biomedicine's stock dropped 2.26%, ending the trading session at $19.45.

Volume traded for the day: 38.54 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 8.66%; previous three-month period - up 85.24%; past twelve-month period - up 73.66%; and year-to-date - up 72.89%

After yesterday's close, Cellular Biomedicine's market cap was at $261.60 million.

The stock is part of the Healthcare sector, categorized under the Biotechnology industry.

SOURCE: Active-Investors