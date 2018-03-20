Hair Color Market Driven by Rising Adoption of Products Among Population: Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Hair Color Market expected to grow at a significant CAGR in the upcoming years as the scope and its applications are rising enormously across the globe. The color is known as an optical illusion a reflection of light falling onto the object in view. The outer layer of hair is transparent, the color pigments are present in the cortex or inner layer of the hair, which shine through the cuticle, and gives color on hair. Hair coloring also known as hair dyeing is the repetition of changing the hair color frequently to cover gray or white hair. A hairdresser can do hair coloring professionally or it can be done independently at home. Prominent factors that are playing a major role in the growth of Hair Color Market are rising disposable income among developing the class. On the other hand, side effects of the chemical component may hamper the overall market growth.

Hair Color Market segmented based on product type, application, end user, distribution channel, and region. Product type into Permanent Hair Color, Temporary Hair Color, and Semi-Permanent Hair Color classify Hair Color Market. The permanent hair color segment accounted for the largest market share of Hair Color Market and led the overall market over the period. This is the reason being long-lasting property and minimal damage to the strength and elasticity of hair. Moreover, numerous options availability of permanent hair colors in different natural-looking shades will also lift the overall segment growth. Application into Commercial Use, Home Use, and others classify Hair Color Market. End user into Men, Women, and Unisex classify Hair Color Market. Distribution channel into Hypermarkets, Supermarkets, Retail, E-Stores, and others classify Hair Color Market.

The women segment accounted for the largest market share of Hair Color Market and led the overall market over the period. The reason being, changing pattern of hair colors and dyes among women consumers, and consumption of novelty hair color products among the younger consumer due to rising fashion consciousness. Hair Color Market segmented, geographically into America (North America, South America), Europe (Eastern Europe, Western Europe), Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa.

Access 103 page research report with TOC on "Hair Color Market" available with Radiant Insights, Inc. @ https://www.radiantinsights.com/research/global-hair-color-2016



Globally, American regional market accounted for the largest share of Hair Color Market and led the overall market over the period. This is the reason being the presence of major manufacturers in North America and rising adoption of products among a population and followed by Europe and Asia Pacific.

The key players of Hair Color Market are Kao, L'Oréal, HOYU, Henkel, Revlon, Procter & Gamble, Toni & Guy Hairdressing, Avon Products, Shiseido, Godrej Consumer Products, Johnson & Johnson, and Estée Lauder.

This report studies Hair Color in Global market, especially in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India, focuses on top manufacturers in global market, with Production, price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer, covering

• L'Oreal

• Kao

• Henkel

• Schwarzkopf

• Revlon

• Oscar Blandi

• Old Spice

• Hoyu

• Beautylabo

• YoungRace

Market Segment by Regions, this report splits Global into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate of Hair Color in these regions, from 2011 to 2021 (forecast), like

• North America

• Europe

• China

• Japan

• Southeast Asia

• India

Split by product type, with production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, can be divided into

• Type I

• Type II

• Type III

Split by application, this report focuses on consumption, market share and growth rate of Hair Color in each application, can be divided into

• Application 1

• Application 2

• Application 3

Browse reports of similar category available with Radiant Insights, Inc.:



Tents Market

Dental Crowns and Bridges Market

China Eye Protection Device Market

China Digital Body Thermometers Market

About Radiant Insights, Inc.:

At Radiant Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions.

Contact:

Michelle Thoras.

Corporate Sales Specialist

Radiant Insights, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0054

Toll Free: 1-888-928-9744

Email: sales@radiantinsights.com



Web: https://www.radiantinsights.com/