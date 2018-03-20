Active-Investors: Blog Exposure - Dr. Reddy's Launches its Levocetirizine Dihydrochloride Tablets in the US Market

Stock Monitor: Amphastar Pharma Post Earnings Reporting

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 20, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free research report on Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd (NYSE: RDY) ("Dr. Reddy's"). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=RDY as the Company's latest news hit the wire. On March 16, 2018, the Company, which is an integrated pharmaceutical organization committed to providing affordable and innovative medicines for healthier lives, announced that it has launched its Levocetirizine Dihydrochloride Tablets USP (5 mg) in the United States market, after getting the requisite approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Register today and get access to over 1000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg

Active-Investors.com is currently working on the research report for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMPH), which also belongs to the Healthcare sector as the Company Dr. Reddy's Laboratories. Do not miss out and become a member today for free to access this upcoming report at:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=AMPH

Active-Investors.com is focused on giving you timely information and the inside line on companies that matter to you. This morning, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories most recent news is on our radar and our team decided to put out a fantastic report on the company that is now available for free below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=RDY

About the Levocetirizine Dihydrochloride Tablets

The Levocetirizine Dihydrochloride Tablets USP (5 mg) is an over-the-counter therapeutic equivalent generic version of UCB Group of Companies' Xyzal Allergy 24HR Tablets. Levocetirizine is an antihistamine used for a 24-hour relief of allergy symptoms such as watery eyes, runny nose, itching eyes/nose, and sneezing. These tablets work by blocking the natural substance (i.e. histamine) that one's body produces during an allergic reaction. Dr. Reddy's Levocetirizine Dihydrochloride tablets are available in 5 mg strength and several consumer oriented package sizes.

As per IRI, an American market research Company, the Xyzal Allergy 24HR Tablets brand had US sales of approximately $71 million for the twelve months ended January 28, 2018.

Dr. Reddy's Aims to Get More Store Brand Alternatives to Market

Dr. Reddy's offers a wide portfolio of products and services such as active pharmaceutical ingredients (API), custom pharmaceutical services, generics, biosimilars, and differentiated formulations through its three businesses, namely (i) Pharmaceutical Services & Active Ingredients, (ii) Global Generics, and (iii) Proprietary Products. The Company's main focus areas include gastrointestinal, cardiovascular, diabetics, oncology, pain management, and dermatology.

Milan Kalawadia, Vice President and Head, US Over-the-Counter and Specialty Rx businesses at Dr. Reddy's, believes that this first-to-market launch for the store brand of Levocetirizine Dihydrochloride substantiates the deep capabilities of the Company's store brand OTC business. Looking forward, the Company intends to collaborate with its customers to bring more high-quality and affordable store brand alternatives to the market.

Launch of Tetrabenazine Tablets in the US

On February 02, 2018, Dr. Reddy's declared that it has launched its Tetrabenazine Tablets in the United States market, after receiving the requisite approval from the FDA.

The Tetrabenazine Tablets are the therapeutic equivalent generic version of Valeant Pharmaceuticals Luxembourg S.A.R.L's Xenazine tablets. Tetrabenazine tablets are used for the treatment of involuntary movements associated with Huntington's disease. Dr. Reddy's Tetrabenazine Tablets are available in strengths of 12.5 mg and 25 mg, and each of these is available in a bottle count size of 112.

As per IMS Health data, Xenazine brand and generic had US sales of approximately $322 million MAT for the twelve months ending in November 2017.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 19, 2018 - At Monday's closing bell, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories' stock slightly declined 0.66%, ending the trading session at $32.94.

Volume traded for the day: 261.25 thousand shares.

After yesterday's close, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories' market cap was at $5.54 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 35.92.

The stock has a dividend yield of 0.94%.

The stock is part of the Healthcare sector, categorized under the Drug Manufacturers - Other industry.

Active-Investors :

Active-Investors (A-I) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. A-I has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

A-I has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@active-investors.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by A-I. A-I is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither A-I nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://active-investors.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@active-investors.com

Phone number: 73 29 92 6381

Office Address: 6, Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active-Investors