Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: Diamondback's Quarterly Revenue Soared 116%; Earnings Rocketed 263%

Stock Monitor: Bellatrix Exploration Post Earnings Reporting

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For the fourth quarter 2017, Diamondback's revenues soared 116% to $399.19 million compared to $185.01 million in Q4 2016. The Company's reported numbers beat analysts' estimates of $370.7 million.

For the full year (FY) 2017, Diamondback's revenue totaled $1.21 billion, reflecting growth of 128% compared to revenue of $527.11 million in FY16.

During Q4 2017, Diamondback's adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) totaled $301.89 million, up 118% compared to $138.31 million in Q4 2016. The Company's adjusted EBITDA was $928.04 million for FY17, up 139% from $387.54 million in FY16.

For Q4 2017, Diamondback reported net income of $114.56 million, or $1.16 per diluted share, compared to $25.60 million, or $0.32 per diluted share, for Q4 2016. The Company's adjusted earnings were $1.56 per diluted share in the reported quarter. Diamondback's earnings beat Wall Street's estimates of $1.52 per share.

For FY17, Diamondback's net income totaled $482.26 million or $4.94 per diluted share, compared to GAAP net loss of $165.03 million, or $2.20 per diluted share, for FY16.

Operating Details

Diamondback's production was 92.9 million barrel of oil equivalent per day (Mboe/d) (74% oil) for Q4 2017, up 79% compared to 51.9 Mboe/d in Q4 2016, and up 9%. The Company's average daily production was 79.2 Mboe/d (74% oil) for FY17, up 84% from 43.0 Mboe/d (73% oil) in FY16.

During Q4 2017, Diamondback's average realized prices were $53.59 per barrel of oil, $2.40 per Mcf of natural gas, and $27.43 per barrel of natural gas liquids, resulting in a total equivalent unhedged price of $45.31/ barrel of oil equivalent(boe), up 18% from $38.72/boe in the prior year's same quarter.

Diamondback's cash operating costs were $8.28 per boe for Q4 2017, including lease operating expenses (LOE) of $4.50 per boe; cash general and administrative (G&A) expenses of $0.59 per boe; and taxes and transportation of $3.19 per boe.

During Q4 2017, Diamondback drilled 46 gross horizontal wells and turned 38 operated horizontal wells to production. The average completed lateral length for the reported quarter wells was 10,091 feet, up from 9,603 feet in Q3 2017. The Company's operated completions consisted of 19 Lower Spraberry wells, 15 Wolfcamp A wells, and 4 Wolfcamp B wells during Q4 2017. Diamondback operated 10 rigs and 4 dedicated frac spreads during the reported quarter.

Diamondback's proved reserves as of December 31, 2017, were 335.4 Million Barrels of Oil Equivalent (MMboe) (62% of Proved Developing Producing (PDP), 70% of oil), up 63% on a y-o-y basis The Company's proved developed finding and development (PD F&D) costs were $9.09/boe for FY17.

Cash Matters

As of December 31, 2017, Diamondback had $88 million in standalone cash and $397 million outstanding on its revolving credit facility. On January 24, 2018, the Company priced a $300 million tack-on to its Senior Notes due 2025, with net proceeds of $308 million used to pay down a portion of its borrowings under its revolving credit facility.

During Q4 2017, Diamondback spent $246 million on drilling, completion, and non-operated properties, and $61 million on infrastructure. For FY17, the Company spent $737 million on drilling, completion, and non-operated properties, and $124 million on infrastructure while generating free cash flow of $28 million, excluding acquisitions.

Outlook

For FY18, Diamondback is forecasting to be in the range of 108.0 and 116.0 Mboe/d with an estimated capital spending for drilling, completion, infrastructure, and non-operated properties of $1.30 billion to $1.50 billion. During FY18, Diamondback expects to complete between 170 and 190 gross operated horizontal wells from a 10 to 12 rig program.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 19, 2018 - At Monday's closing bell, Diamondback Energy's stock fell 2.29%, ending the trading session at $122.63.

Volume traded for the day: 1.60 million shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 1.32 million shares.

Stock performance in the last three-month - up 10.45%; previous six-month period - up 30.50%; and past twelve-month period - up 17.14%

After yesterday's close, Diamondback Energy's market cap was at $12.31 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 24.76.

The stock is part of the Basic Materials sector, categorized under the Independent Oil & Gas industry.

