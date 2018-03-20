2018 Ranking up Nearly 60 Percent over 2017

For the third year in a row, Moravia has earned a place in Inc. Magazine's list of the 5000 fastest-growing private companies in Europe. Moravia is number 2933 in the 2018 list, an increase of nearly 60 percent over last year's position at 4660.

The 2018 ranking is based on Moravia's percentage of revenue growth between 2013 and 2016. With €143.8 million in 2016 revenues (USD$159.2 million), Moravia grew at a rate of 184 percent (42 percent on a compounded annual basis) over the three-year measurement period.

Paul Danter, Moravia Chief Executive Officer, says the honor corroborates the company's strategic approach to the language market and reflects the growing demand for globalization services worldwide.

"Less than one percent of Europe's 5000 fastest-growing companies makes the list three years in row," Danter said. "I think our ability to maintain accelerated growth year after year doesn't just validate Moravia's technology-agnostic service model, it also indicates a growing need for language service providers who can help the world's largest enterprise companies communicate with their customers on a global scale."

Moravia's services address the complex localization demands of leading global brands and fast-growing companies, primarily in the IT and life sciences sectors. Moravia partners with clients to succeed in global markets by adapting or recreating content to meet the specific linguistic, technical and cultural expectations of customers in each target market.

All companies that compete for the Inc. 5000 list must submit audited numbers that are verified by a CPA or other qualified third-party authority.

