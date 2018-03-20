OANDA and Chasing Returns announce integration

NEW YORK, March 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- A global leader in online multi-asset trading, OANDA today announced the integration of Chasing Returns' risk management technology into their award-winning trading platform. OANDA's retail clients will now enjoy access to the Trading Performance Management portal, powered by Chasing Returns.

Drawing on behavioural science, the Trading Performance Management portal provides an in-depth view into individual trading habits, enabling OANDA's clients to take immediate advantage of personal analytics to better understand their behavioural biases such as whether they are more successful on a certain day or with a certain product. With the Trading Performance dashboard, clients can:

Quickly visualise, track and manage their trading performance

See a breakdown of trading performance by instrument, overall and average P/L, win rate, risk-to-reward ratio, and more

Find their strategy and timing edges with the Game Plan feature

Track and analyse their trading with Trading Journal, providing access to historical data

Access a suite of educational videos, articles and tips that help clients maximise their trading advantage

"At OANDA, we are firmly committed to empowering our clients to become more successful by providing access to state-of-the-art tools that help deliver an edge in their trading strategy. As such, we're delighted to be partnering with Chasing Returns to introduce the Trading Performance dashboard, which presents complex data in a powerful way, clearly showing traders where they can improve their approach to risk management," said Vatsa Narasimha, President and Chief Executive Officer, OANDA Global Corporation.

"We wanted to develop a tool that was immediately useful," said CEO of Chasing Returns Ann Hunt. "We all tend to have a biased view of our own performance. Our decision-making is less rational than we think, and that's where Trading Performance comes in. You can see the conditions where you trade most successfully - and where you underperform. Traders gain insights into their own behaviour and can then debias for maximum success."

Narasimha concluded, "As an industry leader, OANDA supports innovation and continuous learning, and we believe the Trading performance platform will help our clients better understand their strengths and weaknesses so they can develop a more successful trading strategy in the future."

About OANDA

A global leader in online multi-asset trading services,OANDAcombines award-winning technology and institutional-grade execution across a wide range of asset classes, enabling clients to trade global market indices, commodities, treasuries, precious metals and currencies on one of the world's fastest platforms. The company also offers OANDA Rates a set of corporate solutions that helpthe world's leading audit firms, taxation authorities and MNCsmitigate currency risk, improve efficiencies and optimise working capital. Established in 1996, OANDA has offices in the world's most active financial markets including New York, San Francisco, London, Singapore, Tokyo, Toronto and Sydney and is fully regulated by six major authorities. For more information, please visitoanda.comor follow us on Twitter, Facebook or YouTube.

About Chasing Returns

Irish FinTech Chasing Returns has its operating base in Dublin. Its products were first launched in 2016 and are currently deployed in 82 countries. Contact CEO Ann Hunt at ann.hunt@chasingreturns.com. For more information please visit chasingreturns.com. You can follow Chasing Returns on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook or YouTube.

