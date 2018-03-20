Siklu Wireless Fiber Now Available to Genetec Partners through Technology Partnership Agreement

FORT LEE, New Jersey, March 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Siklu Inc., the global market leader in mmWave wireless solutions, announced today that it has signed a Technology Partnership Agreement with Genetec Inc., a leading technology provider of unified security, public safety, operations, and business intelligence solutions. This arrangement will greatly expand both companies' reach to security integrators and cities globally.

The technology integration between these solutions ensures the information received from video surveillance cameras, and transported on Siklu's mmWave radios, support a clear, jitter free video stream. The purpose of the agreement is to offer a complete best-of-breed solution for integrated security applications - a combination that has proven success in the past by the two companies in a number of video surveillance projects, including the City of New York; Wichita, Kansas; Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; and the Super Bowl LIVE event in Houston, Texas.

Solutions supported in the partnership include Siklu's mmWave line of 60, 70/80 GHz radios, which are considered to be the leading enterprise wireless solution for security networks, especially when fiber is not an option. The combined technologies will enable cities and system integrators to connect as many HD or 4K surveillance cameras as needed to the Genetec security management system. Siklu radios are used to deliver faster, reliable and more affordable connections, leveraging narrow beam interference free mmWave wireless to ensure uninterrupted video streaming with no packet loss even in dense urban areas.

"We're pleased to add Siklu as our wireless network connectivity partner," said Georges Tannous, Director of Strategic Alliances at Genetec. "Siklu expands the infrastructure capabilities for Genetec partners, giving them a scalable and reliable wireless solution with plenty of bandwidth and creating a network which is ready for the next generation of IOT."

"We are very pleased to be partnering with Genetec, one of the global leaders in security management systems, as we can cooperate together on projects such as Smart Cities and bring the best-of-breed to our customers," said Alex Doorduyn, Director of Business Development, Security & Smart Cities at Siklu.

Siklu's End-to-End solution will be showcased at Smart City Connect, Kansas City, March 26-29, innovation stands 8T-8W and at ISC West, Las Vegas, April 11-13, Axis booth #14051.

About Siklu

Siklu delivers multi-gigabit wireless fiber connectivity in urban, suburban and rural areas. Operating in the mmWave bands, Siklu's wireless solutions are used by leading service providers and system integrators to provide 5G Gigabit Wireless Access services. In addition, Siklu solutions are ideal for Smart City projects requiring extra capacity such as video security, WiFi backhaul and municipal network connectivity all over one network. Thousands of carrier-grade systems are delivering interference-free performance worldwide. Easily installed on street-fixtures or rooftops, these radios have been proven to be the ideal solution for networks requiring fast and simple deployment of secure, wireless fiber. www.siklu.com.

About Genetec

Genetec Inc.is an innovative technology company with a broad solutions portfolio that encompasses security, intelligence, and operations. The company's flagship product, Security Center, is an open-architecture platform that unifies IP-based video surveillance, access control, automatic license plate recognition (ALPR), communications, and analytics. Genetec also develops cloud-based solutions and services designed to improve security, and contribute new levels of operational intelligence for governments, enterprises, transport, and the communities in which we live. Founded in 1997, and headquartered in Montréal, Canada, Genetec serves its global customers via an extensive network of resellers, integrators, certified channel partners, and consultants in over 80 countries. https://www.genetec.com/

