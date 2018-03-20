Global Diamond-like Carbon (DLC) Market is Projected to Reach US$ 2.4 Billion by 2025: Transparency Market Research

ALBANY, New York, March 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Theglobal diamond-like carbon or DLC marketwas valued at around US$ 1,387 Mn in 2016 is anticipated to register a stable CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2025, according to a new report published by Transparency Market Research (TMR)titled "Diamond-like Carbon Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2017-2025." Growth of the global diamond-like carbon or DLC market is driven by the rise in demand for DLC coating in automotive engine components and increase in demand for advanced DLC coatings in the medical industry owing to high biocompatibility. Europe accounts for major share with two-fifth of the global diamond-like carbon or DLC market, led by favorable government regulations and growth in automobile, medical, and packaging industries.

Request A Sample Of Diamond-like Carbon (DLC) Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=33635

Rise in Demand for DLC Coating in Automotive Engine Components and Increase in Demand for Advanced DLC Coatings in the Medical Industry owing to High Biocompatibility Projected to Drive Market Growth

Rise in demand for wear resistant and high performing automotive components is fueling the DLC market. Automotive components and locking systems require high performing DLC coatings that reduce the coefficient of friction. Demand for DLC coatings in engine components of racing cars is rising. This is boosting the demand for DLC. Growth in demand for DLC in the medical sector for wear resistant, anti-corrosive, biocompatible, and anti-debris forming devices is encouraging manufacturers to focus on the production of medical devices coated with DLC. Nowadays, DLC coatings on the medical devices have been used for reducing the thrombogenicty applications are getting popularity. Silica incorporated DLC coatings are also employed in the medical sector. Decrease in level of cytotoxicity exhibited by DLC coatings is driving its demand in the biomedical field.

Request For Custom Research: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=33635

Production of Hydrogen-free DLC and Advanced Technologies Likely to Offer Attractive Market Opportunities

Demand for hydrogen-free DLC is on the rise in various end-use industries due to the high hardness and wear resistance compared to diamond-like-coatings, which are incorporated with hydrogen. In automotive applications, hydrogen-free DLC coatings improve binding with engine oil and result in the formation of a firm ultra-thin film when special oil additives are added. Superior abrasion resistance and low friction coefficient are boosting the potential of hydrogen-free DLCs. Chemical annealing or plasma etching method can be employed for eliminating hydrogen content from the DLC layer.

Implementation of Regulations on Emission of Carbon Dioxide Anticipated to Hamper Diamond-like Carbon (DLC) Market

Emission of carbon dioxide is considered a major reason intensifying the global warming effect. Implementation of stringent regulations on the emission of carbon dioxide is likely to restrain the global DLC market. DLC coatings are made of carbon atoms and result in the emission of carbon dioxide when exposed to oxygen. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, the emission of energy related carbon dioxide in the U.S stood at around 5200 million tons in 2016. The transportation sector accounted for major share of this emission.

Get PDF Brochure for more Professional & Technical industry insights: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=33635

Mixed DLC to Dominate the Product Segment and Drill Bits & Milling Cutters to Dominate the Application Segment of Global Diamond-like Carbon (DLC) Market

The global diamond-like-carbon market has been segmented based on product, application, end-user, and region. In terms of product, the DLC market is segmented into pure DLC and mixed DLC. Of these, mixed DLC dominates the global DLC market. Compared to pure DLCs, manufacturing of mixed DLCs is commercially more viable. Based on application, the global DLC market can be divided into drill bits & milling cutters, saws & blades, dies & molds, inserts, and others (hobs and broaches). DLC based coatings are highly preferred in drill bits & milling cutters. Plasma enhanced chemical vapor deposition is commonly employed for the deposition of DLC coatings over these cutting tools.

Automotive Dominates End-user Segment of Global Diamond-like Carbon (DLC) Market

In terms of end-user, the global DLC market can be classified into automotive, packaging, medical, electronics, cosmetics, and others (aerospace and industrial). Automotive is the key end-user segment of the DLC market across the globe. The ability of DLC to reduce frictional loss in high stress contact and high temperature operations is attracting the attention of automobile manufacturers. Demand for DLC is on the rise, especially from the racing car sectors. DLC coatings help achieve a better surface finishing which in turn enhances the triblogical properties of the automotive components.

Europe Dominates Global Diamond-like Carbon (DLC) Market

In terms of region, Europe accounted for major share (40%) of the DLC market in 2016. Presence of key players such as Oerlikon Group, Morgan Advanced Materials Plc, and Renishaw Advanced Materials Ltd in the region is attracting higher number of customers for DLC. Rise in import of automobiles and favorable economic conditions are anticipated to provide lucrative market opportunities to manufacturers of DLC in Asia Pacific. Nanotechnology policies of governments such as China and Japan are expected to provide growth opportunities in the near future. Latin America is a key net importer of DLC. It imports large share of DLC from the U.S. South Africa is the prominent country in Middle East & Africa in terms of market share. Manufacturers are engaged in the production of automobile and tooling components with variation in weight percentage of hydrogen.

Ask for Discount on Premium Research Report (US$ 5795) With Complete TOC: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=33635

High Degree of Competition Exists Among Established Players

Key players profiled in the global diamond-like-carbon technology market include Oerlikon Groups, Morgan Advanced Materials Plc, Miba AG, IBC Coatings Technologies, Inc, Richter Precision Inc, Acree Technologies, Inc, Norseld Pty Ltd, Micromatter Technologies Inc, Wallwork Heat Treatment Ltd and Renishaw Advanced Materials Ltd. Oerlikon's decision to acquire the PVD technology of Depots Metalliques Sous Vide is likely to provide it with competitive advantage. Expansion in the automotive industry and rise in demand for high-temperature coatings are estimated to provide ample opportunities to manufacturers of DLC to engage in forward integration.

Global Diamond-like-Carbon (DLC) Market, by Type

Pure DLC

Mixed DLC

Global Diamond-like-Carbon (DLC) Market, by Application

Drill Bits & Milling Cutters

Saws & Blades

Dies & Molds

Inserts

Others (Hobs and Broaches )

Global Diamond-like-Carbon (DLC) Market, by End-user

Automotive

Packaging

Medical

Electronics

Cosmetics

Others (Aerospace and Industrial)

Popular Research Reports by TMR:

Chromium Market (Grade - Metallurgical Grade, Refractory & Foundry Grade, and Chemical Intermediary Grade; Application - Stainless Steel Production, Alloyed Steel Production, Non-ferrous Alloy Production, Refractory Additives, and Others) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 - 2026: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/chromium-market.html

Matting Agents Market (Product - Silica, Wax, Thermoplastic; Technology - Waterborne, Solventborne; Application - Industrial Coatings, Wood Coatings, Leather Coatings, Architectural Coatings) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 - 2025: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/matting-agents-market.html

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a market intelligence company,providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR's experiencedteam of analysts, researchers, and consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information. Our business offerings represent the latest and the most reliable information indispensable for businesses to sustain a competitive edge.

Each TMR syndicated research report covers a different sector - such as pharmaceuticals, chemicals, energy, food & beverages, semiconductors, med-devices, consumer goods and technology. These reports provide in-depth analysis and deep segmentation to possible micro levels. With wider scope and stratified research methodology, TMR's syndicated reports strive to provide clients to serve their overall research requirement.

Contact

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY- 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA- Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email:sales@transparencymarketresearch.com



Website:http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

ResearchBlog:http://www.editiontruth.com/