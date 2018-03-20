Genomatica brings its naturally sourced Brontide butylene glycol to Europe

Azelis chosen to distribute; already confirming better personal care formulations

SAN DIEGO and ANTWERP, Belgium, March 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genomatica (http://www.genomatica.com/), a widely-recognized technology leader for naturally sourced chemicals, and Azelis (https://www.azelis.com/en), a leading distributor of specialty chemicals, announced that Azelis is now the exclusive distributor for personal care applications of Genomatica's naturally sourced, award-winning (https://www.genomatica.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/Genomatica-wins-ICIS-Innovation-Award-for-GENO-BG%E2%84%A2-process.pdf) Brontide butylene glycol in Europe. Azelis is already seeing widespread interest in Brontide from major brands and plans to support scores of major customers during Brontide's market introduction. See Brontide introduction video (http://bit.ly/2HGRU9A).

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/689e9f6d-b2ba-4977-ac51-3a74b9e6fba9 (http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/689e9f6d-b2ba-4977-ac51-3a74b9e6fba9)

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7baf9c6b-8b96-4326-8049-a57d4c22a177 (http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7baf9c6b-8b96-4326-8049-a57d4c22a177)

A naturally sourced, sustainable cosmetics ingredient; Brontide honored for innovation

Butylene glycol, a colorless organic alcohol, is commonly used in a wide range of personal care products to increase moisture retention (as a humectant), improve texture, and provide antimicrobial properties. Additionally, it is used to evenly disperse plant extracts, flavors and fragrances.

Genomatica produces Brontide biobased butylene glycol from natural, plant-based sugars using its safe and sustainable fermentation-based process technology. This innovative approach has high appeal in personal care applications where demand for natural ingredients is growing. Brontide has already been recognized by the mainstream chemical industry with the prestigious ICIS Innovation Award (https://www.genomatica.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/Genomatica-wins-ICIS-Innovation-Award-for-GENO-BG%E2%84%A2-process.pdf).

Azelis actively developing formulations; sees strong customer interest

Azelis, a leading global specialty chemicals distributor with over 40,000 customers in 40 countries will provide sales, technical and logistics support for personal care product makers in Europe that are looking for a natural alternative to petroleum-based butylene glycol.

Azelis has also been actively developing and testing multiple personal care product formulations using Genomatica's Brontide, including hydra gels, body sprays, and sunscreens. These have tested well for key formulation attributes such as scent, viscosity, pH and stability.

Azelis reports that demand for natural ingredients has multiplied across its customer base. "We're already seeing strong interest in Genomatica's Brontide butylene glycol," said Tony Craske, Market Segment Director EMEA for Personal Care, Azelis. "Brontide is a perfect example of the new and exciting technologies that we deliver to our personal care partners. This naturally sourced, sustainable high-quality ingredient makes it easy for formulators and brands to improve their products."

"Azelis knows how to highlight the value of a great ingredient and help their customers benefit from it," said Damien Perriman, Genomatica's Senior Vice President, Specialty Chemicals. "Together, we can help make lots of everyday products better for people and the planet."

Genomatica has been producing and shipping tons of Brontide to customers since mid-2017. For samples, companies developing personal care products in Europe should contact Azelis at Brontide.BG@azelis.com (mailto:Brontide.BG@azelis.com); all others should contact Genomatica at Brontide@genomatica.com (mailto:Brontide@genomatica.com).

About Azelis

Azelis is a leading distributor of speciality chemicals and food ingredients present in over 40 countries across the globe with around 1,800 employees. Our knowledgeable teams of industry, market and technical experts are each dedicated to a specific market within Life Sciences and Industrial Chemicals. We offer a lateral value chain of complementary products to over 40,000 customers, creating a turnover of €1.8 billion. In the US we operate under a number of renowned co-brands that cater to the various markets in the region.

Throughout our extensive network of 39 application laboratories, our award-winning technical staff help customers develop formulations. We combine a global reach with a local focus to offer a reliable, integrated service to local customers and attractive business opportunities to principals. And we believe in building and nurturing solid, honest and transparent relationships with our people and partners.

Creating value, growing together. www.azelis.com (http://www.azelis.com/)

About Genomatica

Genomatica is a widely-recognized leader in bioengineering. It develops biobased process technologies that enable a better way to produce widely-used chemicals, from alternative feedstocks, with better economics, sustainability and performance. Genomatica has earned widespread acclaim for its technology and commercialization achievements. Awards include the Kirkpatrick Award (https://www.genomatica.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/Genomatica-wins-Kirkpatrick_Award.pdf), for "the most noteworthy chemical engineering technology commercialized in the world" and the ICIS Innovation Award (https://www.genomatica.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/Genomatica-wins-ICIS-Innovation-Award-for-GENO-BG%E2%84%A2-process.pdf) for its Brontide butylene glycol. To learn more, visit www.genomatica.com (http://www.genomatica.com/).

For more information

For Azelis: Marina Kaptein, +32 3 613 0125, marina.kaptein@azelis.com (mailto:marina.kaptein@azelis.com)

For Genomatica: Patti Bianchi, CG Life, +1.630.841.1771, pbianchi@cglife.com (mailto:pbianchi@cglife.com)

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Genomatica via Globenewswire

