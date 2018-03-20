Elemica Releases New Connect and Automate Solutions for the Digital Supply Network

WAYNE, Pa., March 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elemica, (http://resources.elemica.com/information-at-work) the leading Digital Supply Network (http://resources.elemica.com/information-at-work) for process manufacturers, announces new Elemica QuickLink solutions to help clients extend the connection and automation capabilities with their suppliers and logistics providers without requiring time-consuming integration services.

The new Elemica QuickLink Email solutions allow clients to onboard their suppliers and logistics service providers cost effectively by connecting and automating their buying and shipping processes through email. Elemica QuickLink Email P2P enables buyers and suppliers to send and confirm purchase orders and invoices automatically with each other, while QuickLink Email Logistics allows shippers to request and confirm shipments with their logistics service providers through email. Supply chain partners that typically use manual processes to communicate can now be fully automated to conduct business and be integrated to the Elemica client's ERP system.

"With the new solution offerings, suppliers and logistics providers connect and communicate simply by sending and receiving emails to confirm direct material purchases, invoices, and outbound shipments," said Rich Katz, CTO of Elemica. "Elemica is enabling Digital Transformation for clients by automating the direct-material-buy business processes with suppliers, and the products that clients move and sell with logistics providers, resulting in reduced costs and improved customer service."

With Elemica QuickLink Email P2P, purchase orders from the Elemica client's ERP system are transformed into electronic formats and data values and sent via email to the supplier who can confirm receipt, change dates or update quantities automatically within the email. Order invoices from suppliers can be received automatically through email and integrated into the Elemica client's Accounts Payable system for faster payment processing.

"The beauty of the industrialized digital platform is that it enables you to create value in all directions at scale: up, across and out," said Tina Nunno, vice president and Gartner Fellow during the Gartner Symposium/ITxpo 2017. "Value creation used to be one directional: from the organization to customers. Now value creation can scale in all directions, from anyone, anywhere."

Elemica QuickLink Email Logistics allows a shipper to send an email requesting a shipment to a logistics provider. The logistics providers can confirm receipt of the email; review the shipment details, drill down for more information on products, update the truck driver status and vehicles required; and accept or reject the shipment request. The shipment process is fully automated with just a few touches and integrated with the shipper's ERP system. The solution optionally produces Hazardous Materials information, as needed, and will eliminate time spent on expedited shipment tracking.

"Suppliers and Logistics Providers now have alternative ways to join the Elemica Digital Supply Network based on their level of business with other Elemica clients and the volume provided. Elemica QuickLink Email solutions provide easy onboarding, enabling these trading partners to move to more advanced connection modes when needed," adds Katz.

About Elemica

Elemica (http://resources.elemica.com/information-at-work) is the leading Digital Supply Network for process manufacturers. Elemica transforms supply chains by replacing manual and complex approaches with efficient and reliable ones. Launched in 2000, customers like BASF, BP, Continental, The Dow Chemical Company, DuPont, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, LANXESS, Michelin, Shell, Solvay, Sumitomo Chemical, Wacker and more process nearly $400B in commerce value annually on the network. Elemica drives bottom line results by promoting reduced cost of operations, faster process execution, automation of key business processes, removal of transactional barriers, and seamless information flow between trading partners. For more information, visit www.elemica.com (http://resources.elemica.com/information-at-work).

For More Information, Contact:

Becky Boyd

MediaFirst

(770) 642-2080 x 214

becky@mediafirst.net