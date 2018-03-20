New partnership provides GDPR, Brexit and anti-money laundering compliance solutions

European law firm Fieldfisher and global alternative legal services provider Integreon today announce a partnership to expand Fieldfisher's highly successful Condor Alternative Legal Solutions platform, providing greater depth, firepower and scalability to help its global clients meet their growing regulatory, compliance and budgetary pressures.

Condor was launched in January 2017 as an innovative new division of Fieldfisher with the aim of offering clients a flexible and customizable range of price-efficient and process-efficient services, partnering with best-in-class service providers and delivered in a single integrated "law firm backed" package. Condor's services include: trading and commercial contract negotiation outsourcing, large-scale documentation project delivery and technology-assisted solutions including data extraction and analytics, contract automation, AI and robotics.

Condor has rapidly expanded, most recently in partnership with Cognia Law, South Africa. Now, in its partnership with Integreon, Condor has further increased its reach into the broader financial services sector to address many of the most burdensome regulatory requirements. As global financial companies face an increasingly exhausting array of complex regulatory requirements and compliance mandates, never before has contract management been such a vital, yet cumbersome, area to oversee and administer. Through innovative technologies and a deep bench of compliance experts Integreon offers financial trade documentation review and repapering, alongside customized GDPR, Brexit and anti-money laundering solutions.

Chris Georgiou, Condor CEO, commented: "We are excited to welcome Integreon to our Condor stable. Such a high-quality alternative legal services provider will enhance even further our ability to provide cost effective solutions to our clients, who continue to face the daunting challenges of controlling or reducing their spend at the same time as having to deal with increased compliance demands. With GDPR and Brexit deadlines approaching, the additional strength and expertise Integreon brings to Condor will be invaluable to our clients."

Integreon is one of four alternative legal service providers to be selected as a partner by Condor. In addition to its partnership with Cognia Law, last year Condor launched partnerships with eClerx, a leading Indian business process outsourcer, bringing class-leading process expertise and management reporting to its clients and Donaldson Legal Consulting, a specialist Belfast-based financial markets contract negotiation team.

Following a year-long vetting process, Fieldfisher chose Integreon as one of a limited group to support the Condor platform. Through this partnership, Integreon clients can take advantage of the technological innovation, multi-lingual capabilities and process efficiencies of alternative legal services combined with expert legal advice from a leading international law firm. Condor has already attracted several leading bank clients and recently won a European FT Innovative Lawyers Award for New Business and Service Delivery Models, recognizing its disruptive and client-centric innovation.

"By partnering with Condor, Integreon is able to help global companies meet their burgeoning compliance requirements whether they result from GDPR, Brexit or AML regulations," said Bob Rowe, CEO of Integreon. "Our deep understanding of the financial services industry combined with our highly efficient processes and powerful technologies have proven to be an incredibly valuable resource. Now, with the support of Fieldfisher, the value of Condor is even greater."

With the addition of Integreon to its stable, Condor has arguably unmatched services to help global financial firms contend with a myriad of compliance issues including GDPR and Brexit. Condor's services include: trading and commercial documentation negotiation outsourcing, large-scale documentation project delivery and technology-assisted solutions including data extraction and analytics, contract automation, AI and robotics.

"Our relationship with Condor naturally combines market-leading legal and technology solutions through a community of partners who deliver a truly world-class approach to clients," said Jeff Davis, senior vice president, global sales director, at Integreon. "Condor provides a necessary, meaningful complement to the alternative legal services provider market. As the future of law continues to evolve, this partnership provides a concrete solution for global corporations dealing with complex compliance mandates."

About Condor

Innovative, flexible and cost-effective: Condor is a unique alternative legal solutions platform that, as a business division of Fieldfisher LLP, offers its clients a range of customizable and process-efficient services, all of which go beyond the traditional law firm offering. This is done through partnering with best-in-class service providers and delivering a single, quality-assured, bespoke package. Condor combines the legal and regulatory expertise of Fieldfisher lawyers with the document, data management and technology solutions of market-leading third-party service providers to offer clients a suite of comprehensive solutions that can be mixed and matched to meet their business needs.

About Fieldfisher

Fieldfisher is a European law firm with market leading practices in many of the world's most dynamic sectors. It is an exciting, forward-thinking organisation with a particular focus on technology, finance financial services, energy natural resources, life sciences and media. Its growing European network of offices supports an international client base alongside its Silicon Valley and China colleagues.

Among its clients it counts banks and financial institutions, social media companies, retailers, as well as pharmaceutical, life sciences and medical devices companies, energy suppliers, and government departments. Clients choose to work with Fieldfisher because it delivers commercial, pragmatic and innovative solutions through its exceptional legal expertise and experience, on time and on budget. Its network has more than 1000 people working across 17 offices providing highly commercial advice based on an in-depth understanding of our clients' needs. It operates from offices in Amsterdam, Beijing, Birmingham, Bologna, Brussels, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, London, Manchester, Munich, Milan, Paris, Rome, Shanghai, Turin, Venice and Silicon Valley.

About Integreon

Integreon is a trusted, global provider of award-winning legal, document, business and research support solutions to leading law firms, legal departments, financial institutions and professional services firms. We apply a highly trained, experienced staff of 2,400 associates globally to a wide range of problems that require scale and expertise, enabling clients to become more operationally efficient by streamlining operations, maximizing investment and improving the quality of work they provide their end clients. With delivery centers on four continents, Integreon offers multi-lingual, around-the-clock support, as well as, onshore, offshore and onsite delivery of our award-winning services. For more information about Integreon's extensive range of services, visit www.Integreon.com and follow Integreon at LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Weibo.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180320005364/en/

Contacts:

Baretz+Brunelle

Erin Harrison, 646-921-8851