Data leveraging Cheetah technology to be presented at the International Symposium on Intensive Care and Emergency Medicine in Brussels

Cheetah Medical, a Massachusetts-based leader in non-invasive fluid management devices, today announced research results leveraging Cheetah technology will be presented at the International Symposium on Intensive Care and Emergency Medicine in Brussels. Abstract A615, Cardiac preload expansion and cardiac output as related to patient outcome, will be presented at 6:00 p.m.-7:30 p.m. CET. The analysis will address the relationship between changes in fluid responsiveness, cardiac function and associated outcomes in critically ill patients with sepsis or septic shock.

Researchers performed 269 Passive Leg Raise (PLR) maneuvers with Cheetah Medical technology, which translocates 250-300 cc of blood from lower extremities into the heart, providing a reversible challenge of the heart's response to increased fluid load. The data from performing PLRs in 31 patients shows that:

Preload status is not static, but reflects a changing physiology, as 71 percent of patients demonstrated a changing preload status occurring >1 time over 72 hours.

Only 36 percent (96/269) of assessments showed that a patient was preload responsive, indicating that many patients may not benefit from the administration of additional treatment fluid.

Changes in preload status and cardiac output appeared to be related to outcomes. Patients who were initially preload responsive, remained fluid responsive and improved cardiac output had a significantly shorter ICU stay and were less likely to have confirmed LV/RV dysfunction compared to those who were initially not preload responsive, but then became fluid responsive without improving cardiac output. Of the patients who were consistently not preload responsive and showed no improvement in cardiac output, 100 percent exhibited evidence of LV/RV dysfunction.

"Ongoing and continued fluid assessment is vital to improving patient outcomes in sepsis because the physiology changes," said Doug Hansell, M.D., Chief Physician Executive at Cheetah Medical. "These data add to the body of research and literature supporting guided fluid resuscitation and highlight the importance in guiding fluid therapy across the continuum of care."

The PLR technique, when used in conjunction with Cheetah's non-invasive hemodynamic monitoring technology, provides real-time quantification of a patient's fluid responsiveness.

About Cheetah Medical

Cheetah Medical is the pioneer and leading global provider of 100 percent non-invasive fluid management monitoring technologies, designed for use in critical care, operating room and emergency department settings. The CHEETAH Starling SV is fast becoming the gold standard in fluid management, as it provides immediate, dynamic assessments of fluid responsiveness, enabling clinicians to make more confident and informed treatment for their patients. Moreover, recent research from the University of Kansas Medical Center has shown effective fluid management can reduce hospital ICU stays by an average of 2.89 days, reduce risk of mechanical ventilation and initiation of acute dialysis, saving over $14,000 in medical costs per patient. The company's fluid management systems currently make an impact in more than 400 hospitals throughout the U.S. and in 30 countries worldwide.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180320005770/en/

Contacts:

Cheetah Medical

Maayan Wenderow, 617-964-0663

maayan@cheetah-medical.com

or

JPA Health Communications

Melissa Baron, 617-657-1312

mbaron@jpa.com