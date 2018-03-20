

NUREMBERG (dpa-AFX) - Leoni AG (LEOGN), a provider of energy and data management solutions in the automotive sector and other industries, reported that its net income for fiscal year 2017 increased to 143.9 million euros from 11.5 million euros last year.



Along with the additional sales, improved operating performance - especially that of the Wiring Systems Division - also exerted a positive effect on earnings. Even when adjusted for all non-operational factors, consolidated EBIT grew by a substantial 29 percent to 207 million euros in 2017 compared to 161 million euros in the prior year.



Earnings before interest and taxes or EBIT were up strongly from 79 million euros to 225 million euros, with the EBIT margin widening accordingly from 1.8 to 4.6 percent.



Annual sales rose by more than 11 percent to 4.9 billion euros from the previous year's 4.4 billion euros, with organic growth coming to about 10 percent.



Leoni intends to propose to shareholders at the Annual General Meeting to pay a dividend of 1.40 euros per share, compared to 0.50 euros per share paid last year.



Leoni expects its sales to increase to at least 5 billion euros in the current financial year. Consolidated EBIT will range between 215 million euros and 235 million euros - thereby considerably exceeding the 2017 result adjusted for non-recurring income of approximately 30 million euros.



Given the good order situation, Leoni plans to invest a sum equating to about 5 percent of sales in 2018 (excluding the Factory of the Future) - a figure that is also the Company's medium-term objective. In terms of free cash flow, Leoni is again aiming for a positive figure before dividends in 2018.



The company expects consolidated sales to show an average annual growth rate of more than 5 percent by 2020. The EBIT margin is targeted to reach at least 5 percent in 2020.



