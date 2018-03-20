sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

BELLWAY PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire
London, March 20

BELLWAY p.l.c. ('the Company')

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF

PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES

20 MARCH 2018

The Company was informed today that following the exercise of an option in the Company's (2013) Savings Related Share Option Scheme, 1,306 ordinary 12.5p shares were today transferred to Edward Ayres at the option price of £13.78 per share.

Mr Ayres immediately transferred the 1,306 shares to Mrs Jane Ayres.

The relevant notifications set out below are provided in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulations.

BELLWAY p.l.c.

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF

PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)Name1 Edward Ayres
2 Jane Ayres
2 Reason for the notification
a)Position/status1 Director (PDMR)
2 PCA of PDMR
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameBellway p.l.c.
b)LEI213800CY4L3HST4FGZ98
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to date; to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code
12.5p ordinary shares

GB0000904986
b)Nature of the transaction
1 Exercise of award granted in November 2014 under the Company's Sharesave Scheme.
2 Transfer of shares to Jane Ayres (PCA).
c)Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)
1 £13.78 1,306
2 £- 1,306
d)Aggregated information

Aggregated volume
Price

N/A
N/A
e)Date of the transaction20 March 2018
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange (XLON)

Name of contact and telephone number for queries:

Simon Scougall

Group General Counsel & Company Secretary

Bellway p.l.c.

Tel: 0191 217 0717


