Arsanis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASNS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on applying monoclonal antibody immunotherapies to address serious infectious diseases, announced today that CEO René Russo, PharmD, BCPS, will present a company overview at the Needham Company 17th Annual Healthcare Conference on March 27, 2018, at 12:45 p.m. ET.

A webcast of the presentation will be available on the Arsanis website under "Events and Presentations" or can be accessed at http://wsw.com/webcast/needham86/asns/. The webcast will be archived for 30 days following the live presentation.

About Arsanis

Arsanis, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on applying monoclonal antibody (mAb) immunotherapies to address serious infectious diseases. A deep understanding of the pathogenesis of infection, paired with access to some of the most advanced mAb discovery techniques and platforms available today, has positioned Arsanis to build and advance a pipeline of novel mAbs with multiple mechanisms of action and high potency against their intended targets. The company's lead clinical program, ASN100, is aimed at serious Staphylococcus aureus infections and is being evaluated in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the prevention of S. aureus pneumonia in high-risk, mechanically ventilated patients. In addition to ASN100, the Arsanis preclinical pipeline is comprised of mAbs targeting multiple serious bacterial and viral pathogens, including respiratory syncytial virus.

Arsanis is a U.S. company headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, with European research and preclinical development operations headquartered in Vienna, Austria (Arsanis Biosciences GmbH).

