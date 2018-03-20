Ripjar, a company that enables institutions to counter money laundering, cybercrime and other security threats, announces the appointment of former GCHQ Director Sir Iain Lobban KCMG CB as a Senior Advisor. Sir Iain will be providing strategic advice as Ripjar increase the pace and scale of its global operations in the highly competitive cyber security and anti-money-laundering sectors.

Sir Iain served at GCHQ the UK Government Communications Headquarters - for over 30 years, becoming Director in 2008, after having previously served as Director General for Operations from 2004. As Director of Britain's national signals intelligence (SIGINT) and information assurance capability, Sir Iain worked with his counterparts at MI5 and MI6 to defend the UK from terrorism and cyber attacks.

Notable among Sir Iain's achievements has been his role in raising the profile of cyber security at the national and international level. His leadership at GCHQ saw increases in capability within government and private sector to tackle threats to critical infrastructure in addition to countering terrorism, supporting military operations and detecting serious and organised crime.

Ripjar's world-leading strategic intelligence platform LABYRINTH supports analysts working in complex fields such as cyber security, anti-money laundering (AML) and counter terrorism to join the dots across the ocean of data sources, using automation and artificial intelligence to improve analytical efficiency.

"The role of intelligence is to shine a light into the corners that other information sources cannot reach," said Sir Iain on joining the Ripjar team. "RIPJAR's capability to illuminate unclear context and hidden linkages, radically transforming analytics, is a game changer."

Ripjar CEO Tom Griffin commented "Sir Iain brings decades of experience at the highest levels of the intelligence community, it's fantastic to bring that to bear at Ripjar as we develop our strategy and roadmap for the future."

"Intelligence agencies have had decades of experience sifting vast quantities of data to uncover new threats; to find the needle in the haystack. Large enterprises now face the same challenge in tackling a broad range of threats from financial crime to cyber security. Utilising Sir Iain's experience will be invaluable to Ripjar."

About Ripjar

Founded by former members of the UK's Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ), and backed by UK global investment management and data science company Winton, Ripjar develops software products that combine automation, artificial intelligence, and data visualisation to enable a new type of augmented analysis that can help tackle complex and new threats to society including money laundering, cybercrime and terrorism.

