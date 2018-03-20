New range of overvoltage-tolerant AHC Logic dividers increase flexibility and reliability

Nexperia, the former Standard Products division of NXP, today announced a new range of AHC (Advanced High speed CMOS) dividers with oscillators that save space, increase efficiency and reduce overall system cost. This new 74AHC1G42xx dividers range also offers -for the first time- overvoltage-tolerant inputs for mixed voltage mode operation, increasing reliability and flexibility in designs.

Standard general-purpose logic dividers counters (74HC4020, 74HC4040 and 74HC4060) have multiple outputs which remain unused in many applications, resulting in most divider solutions being oversized. Nexperia's 74AHC1G42xx dedicated single output Mini Logic dividers offer specific 2xx frequency division (xx 01 to 16) in a TSSOP5 package measuring just 4.4mm², substantially smaller than SO16-packaged devices.

Nexperia's Senior Product Manager for Logic, Michael Lyons, comments: "Compared to 74HC40xx solutions, moving to the smaller-footprint package lets designers save up to 93% space which can then be used for extra functionality. In an industrial application, our single-output solution enabled to reduce the space occupied by a water-level-sensing module from 10cm³ to 4cm³. Subsequently we have identified many other applications that also only need one output, including Automotive. If more outputs are required, several of our new AHC dividers can be employed while still saving space."

Signal integrity performance for Nexperia's 74AHC1G42xx range of single output dividers in Mini Logic package is equivalent to other solutions. Devices are being qualified to AEC-Q100 for automotive use and operate across the -40 °C to +125 °C temperature range. Three AHC dividers are available now, download the leaflet to learn more: https://assets.nexperia.com/documents/leaflet/Nexperia_AHC_dividers_leaflet.pdf

About Nexperia

Nexperia, the former Standard Products division of NXP, is a dedicated global leader in Discretes, Logic and MOSFETs devices. The company became independent at the beginning of 2017. Focused on efficiency, Nexperia produces consistently reliable semiconductor components at high volume: 85 billion annually. Our extensive portfolio meets the stringent standards set by the Automotive industry. Industry-leading, miniature packages, produced in our own manufacturing facilities, combine power and thermal efficiency with best-in-class quality levels.

With over 50 years history supplying to the world's biggest companies, Nexperia has 11,000 employees across Asia, Europe and the U.S., offering global support. The company has an extensive IP portfolio and is certified to ISO9001, ISO/TS16949, ISO14001 and OHSAS18001.

Nexperia: Efficiency wins.

