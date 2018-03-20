Telia Carrier Service Supports Eletronet in Providing Customers with the Best Internet Access Experience in the Region

Eletronet, Brazil's national service provider, today announced that it has selected Telia Carrier's global fiber backbone to provide dedicated Internet access to its customers in the Brazilian market. The partnership will also give Eletronet access to Telia Carrier's Global Network, thus enabling it to offer new options to the Brazilian market in terms of nationwide internet connectivity.

Sustained business demand for digital content is driving the increasing need for scalable high-performance connectivity in Brazil. Telia Carrier's global footprint of high-speed services, combined with Eletronet's footprint, will enable the carrier to meet this demand.

Eletronet, the largest provider of transport connectivity in Brazil, has more than 155 Points of Presence (PoPs) and 1,600km of fiber capacity and provides wavelength and Ethernet services to Internet Service Providers (ISPs). Now Telia Carrier's backbone will enable the company to extend its offerings and deliver a new IP transit service that will offer end users a better experience accessing internet content such as online gaming, content delivery networks (CDNs) and social media via Telia Carrier's leading global IP backbone.

Given the proliferation of cloud-based business services and the continued development of enhanced information technology services, access to reliable network resources is critical for businesses to succeed.

"Eletronet has found a Tier1 IP Transit provider of the highest quality in Telia Carrier. Until now, Telia Carrier has not participated in Brazil's local ISP market and is excited to grow along with Eletronet. Telia Carrier is the perfect match to help us extend our network and service offerings in this region," said Anderson Mendes Jacopetti, chief technology officer (CTO) of Eletronet. "Telia Carrier provides more than just IP Transit to Eletronet; it also provides technical and business support that enables us to make the best transition to the IP ecosystem and provide an excellent customer experience."

"By choosing Telia Carrier as a partner in launching a Tier-1 Internet service, Eletronet can offer a new internet option to the Brazilian market. Both carriers own their fiber networks, which secures the stability and redundancy that will allow Eletronet's customers to enjoy an excellent experience," said Edison De Leon, regional director of Latin America and the Caribbean for Telia Carrier. "Providing tier-1 access to Eletronet's backbone via a direct connection will assure a single 'hop' to content and apps, an advantage that will differentiate ELETRONET in the Brazilian market."

Telia Carrier's global fiber backbone has grown organically, without acquisitions, and was the first to be 100G-enabled in both Europe and North America. It was also the first network to successfully transmit 1 Tb/s in super channels on its U.S. network. According to Dyn Research's global backbone rankings, Telia Carrier's global IP backbone, AS1299, is currently ranked as number one. Telia Carrier's rapid growth and ascension through the rankings was highlighted in Dyn's 'Baker's Dozen' report. The company enables worldwide connectivity by connecting more than 230 Points of Presence (PoPs) across Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, including more than 80 PoPs in North America alone.

About Eletronet

Eletronet has a national OPGW based fiber optic network with more than 16 thousand km in 18 States of Brazil, integrated to the transmission networks of electric energy. Through this structure of high capacity and availability, telecommunication services with high levels of quality are provided. Eletronet offers high-speed, long-distance telecommunications services to telecommunications operators and internet service providers (ISP). Eletronet is changing the game of the Brazilian Telecommunications Market! www.eletronet.com

About Telia Carrier

Telia Carrier owns and operates one of the world's most extensive fiber backbones. Our mission is to provide exceptional network infrastructure and services empowering individuals, businesses and societies to execute their most critical activities. By working close to our customers, we make big ideas happen at the speed of fiber. Discover more at teliacarrier.com.

