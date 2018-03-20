-NetMotion's technology ensures officers have always-on access to critical field applications -

NetMotion Software, a leading provider of Mobile Performance and Mobile Analytics solutions, today announced that the company's software has been deployed by over 50% of the UK's police forces, based on the number of sworn officers. These forces are using NetMotion Software's solutions to solve mobile connectivity, security and performance challenges. Additionally, NetMotion's mobile analytics solutions give IT real-time data on their mobile fleet enabling them to make smart operational decisions.

NetMotion delivers purpose-built software solutions designed to solve inherent challenges faced in mobile environments by police, fire and emergency service workers. For first responders that require secure, always-on access to mission-critical mobile applications and data in the field, NetMotion Software has become the solution of choice. NetMotion's software significantly increases mobile performance and provides mobile analytics for all devices, applications, users and networks in particular networks outside of your control such as mobile operator networks.

"NetMotion offers our officers the opportunity to access data via their in-vehicle terminals in a timely and seamless fashion. This assists with better decision making, which ensures officer safety and reliability to the point that most users don't even recognise it is a separate product," said Adrian Hutchinson, Police Lead for Mobile Technology, The Metropolitan Police.

"NetMotion has proudly supported the public safety, government and utilities community for over 15 years," said Christopher Kenessey, CEO at NetMotion Software. "We are steadfast in our focus to ensure that first responders have access to the applications and data they need to protect and serve the public. Our ever-increasing market share in the UK public safety market is testament to our strength in ensuring mobile performance in critical government environments. Our software platform delivers the mobile experience IT needs and that workers demand."

To learn more about NetMotion's mobile performance and mobile analytics capabilities, please attend the BAPCO workshop, "ESN, FirstNet and Beyond Understanding the Challenges That Could Derail Your Mobile Deployment," hosted by NetMotion UK/Ireland Country Manager, Chris Walters on March 21st at 13:30pm 14:15pm. Mr. Walters will discuss strategies to avoid pitfalls discovered by early FirstNet evaluators, and best practices to increase officer safety and productivity in the field. NetMotion will also exhibit at BAPCO 2018, stand H14.

Visit www.netmotionsoftware.com for more examples on how NetMotion keeps first responders safe and productive.

