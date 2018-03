Generic drug maker Hikma Pharmaceuticals said its US subsidiary West-Ward had launched Ritonavir Tablets, the first AB-rated generic to Norvir tablets. Citing an approval letter from the US Food and Drug Administration, Hikma said West-Ward was eligible for 180 days of generic drug exclusivity. West-Ward's ritonavir is approved by FDA for use in combination with other antiretroviral agents for treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV-1) infection. West-Ward generics division president ...

