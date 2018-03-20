Earthport has expanded its relationship with Japan Post Bank and will work on delivering outbound cross-border payment services across North America and Europe, the company said on Tuesday. Japan Post Bank is seeking to become "the most accessible and trustworthy bank in Japan" through, among other things, offering clients greater capabilities with regard to cross-border payments which will be aided by the cooperation with payment services network Earthport. Phil Hickman, chief executive of ...

