The Gym Group posted a jump in full-year profit and revenue on Tuesday as it increases its market share and expands its estate. In the year to the end of December 2017, adjusted pre-tax profit rose to £12m from £8.7m in 2016, while statutory pre-tax profit increased to £9.2m from £6.9m. Revenue was up 24% to £91.4m and adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation were 23% higher at £28m. The group proposed a final dividend of 0.90p per share, taking the full-year ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...