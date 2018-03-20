Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: Qualys' Revenues Jumped 20%; Adjusted EPS Surged 39%

Stock Monitor: Cision Post Earnings Reporting

Earnings Highlights and Summary

Qualys' revenues rose 20% to $62.9 million in Q4 2017 compared to $52.2 million in Q4 2016. Normalized for the impact of foreign exchange (FX) and the Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP) contract, the Company's revenues increased by 22% on a y-o-y basis. The Company's revenue numbers beat analysts' estimates of $62.0 million.

During Q4 2017, Qualys' GAAP gross profit advanced 20% to $48.5 million compared to $40.4 million in Q4 2016. The Company's GAAP gross margin percentage was 77% for the reported quarter compared to 77% for the year ago same period. For Q4 2017, Qualys' non-GAAP gross profit rose 21% to $49.5 million compared to $40.9 million in Q4 2016. The Company's non-GAAP gross margin percentage was 79% in the reported quarter versus 78% in Q4 2016.

Qualys' GAAP operating income was $9.7 million in Q4 2017 compared to $8.8 million in Q4 2016. The Company's non-GAAP operating income surged to $18.6 million in the reported quarter versus $13.8 million in the year earlier comparable quarter.

For Q4 2017, Qualys reported a GAAP net income of $2.9 million, or $0.07 per diluted share, compared to $5.9 million, or $0.15 per diluted share, in Q4 2016. Due to the US Tax Cuts and Jobs Act 2017 (TCJA), the Company's GAAP net income in the reported quarter included a $10.4 million tax expense for the reduction in the value of Qualys' US deferred tax assets caused by the US corporate tax rate reduction.

Qualys' non-GAAP net income was $13.0 million, or $0.32 per diluted share, in Q4 2017 compared to a non-GAAP net income of $8.8 million, or $0.23 per diluted share, in Q4 2016. The Company's earnings beat Wall Street's estimates of $0.28 per share.

For the full year FY17, Qualys' revenues advanced 17% to $230.8 million compared to $197.9 million in FY16. Normalized for the impact of FX and the MSSP contract, the Company's revenues increased by 19% on a y-o-y basis.

For FY17, Qualys' GAAP net income totaled $40.4 million, or $1.01 per diluted share, compared to $19.2 million, or $0.50 per diluted share, in FY16. The Company's non-GAAP net income in FY17 was $43.5 million, or $1.09 per diluted share, compared to $32.8 million, or $0.86 per diluted share, in FY16.

Cash Matters

Qualys' net cash from operations increased by 93% to $25.9 million in Q4 2017 compared to $13.4 million in Q4 2016, driven largely by the growth in the Company's billings and profits, as well as benefits from the reimbursement of $5.4 million in leasehold improvements for its new headquarters. During Q4 2017, Qualys' capital expenditure was $11.2 million compared to $4.4 million in Q4 2016.

Qualys' current deferred revenue balance was $143 million as of December 31, 2017, 25% greater than its balance as of December 31, 2016. The Company's calculated current billings, which is revenue plus the change in current deferred revenue, was $74 million in the reported quarter, up 27% on a y-o-y basis.

Outlook

For the first quarter of the fiscal year 2018, Qualys is forecasting revenues to be in the range of $63.4 million to $64.1 million, representing a growth of 19% to 21% on a y-o-y basis. The Company is expecting GAAP net income per diluted share to be in the range of $0.13 to $0.15, which assumes an effective income tax rate of 27%. Qualys is estimating non-GAAP net income per diluted share to be in the range of $0.32 to $0.34, which assumes an effective non-GAAP income tax rate of 23%.

For the full fiscal year 2018, Qualys' management expects revenues to be in the range of $275.5 million to $278.5 million, representing a growth of 19% to 21% on a y-o-y basis. The Company is anticipating GAAP net income per diluted share to be in the range of $0.71 to $0.76, and non-GAAP net income per diluted share to be in the band of $1.39 to $1.44 in FY18.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 19, 2018 - At Monday's closing bell, Qualys' stock marginally climbed 0.47%, ending the trading session at $74.80.

Volume traded for the day: 372.12 thousand shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 281.61 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 5.06%; previous three-month period - up 28.52%; past twelve-month period - up 113.11%; and year-to-date - up 26.03%

After yesterday's close, Qualys' market cap was at $2.91 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 120.06.

The stock is part of the Technology sector, categorized under the Application Software industry.

