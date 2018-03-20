Active-Investors: Free Research Report as Instructure's Quarterly Revenues Increased 38.96%

Stock Monitor: Benefitfocus Post Earnings Reporting

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 20, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free earnings report on Instructure, Inc. (NYSE: INST). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=INST. On February 12, 2018, Instructure reported financial results for the full year and fourth quarter ended December 31, 2017. The Company reported major improvements in revenue as well as earnings in Q4 FY17 and full year 2017. Register today and get access to over 1,000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg

Active-Investors.com is currently working on the research report for Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNFT), which also belongs to the Technology sector as the Company Instructure. Do not miss out and become a member today for free to access this upcoming report at:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=BNFT

Active-Investors.com is focused on giving you timely information and the inside line on companies that matter to you. This morning, Instructure most recent news is on our radar and our team decided to put out a fantastic report on the company that is now available for free below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=INST

Earnings Highlights and Summary

Instructure's total revenues reached $43.84 million, up 38.96% for Q4 FY17 from $31.55 million in Q4 FY16 due to its increasing customer base. The Company generated revenues of $39.34 million (or 89.73% of total) from subscription and support and $4.5 million (or 10.27% of total) from professional services in Q4 FY17. The reported total revenue number exceeded analysts' consensus estimates of $41.4 million.

During Q4 FY17, Instructure's cost of revenue was $13.3 million, an increase of 45.70% from $9.13 million in Q4 FY16. The Company's gross profit advanced 36.21% to $30.54 million in Q4 FY17 from $22.42 million in Q4 FY16. The Company's gross margin reduced 1.41% to 69.66% in Q4 FY17 from 71.07% in Q4 FY16.

For Q4 FY17, Instructure's operating expenses jumped 22.02% to $43.02 million from $35.26 million in Q4 FY16. The Company incurred a loss from operations of $12.48 million in the reported quarter compared to operating loss of $12.84 million in the previous year's same quarter.

Instructure reported a net loss of $11.72 million in Q4 FY17 compared to a net loss of $12.92 million in Q4 FY16. Net loss per share (LPS) for the quarter under review was $0.39 from net LPS of $0.46 in the year ago corresponding quarter. For the reported quarter, Instructure's results included special items such as stock-based compensation expense, amortization cost of acquisition related intangibles, deferred income tax benefit from business combination due to Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. The Company's adjusted LPS, after excluding non-recurring items, were $0.27 in Q4 FY17 compared to $0.35 in Q4 FY16. Analysts expected a loss of $0.28 per share for the reported quarter.

For the year ending December 31, 2017, Instructure's total revenues were $158.81 million, up 43.22% from $110.88 million in FY16. The Company's gross profit advanced 43.90% to $112.43 million y-o-y in FY17. Instructure's operating loss narrowed to $50.78 million in the year under review from $53.38 million in the previous year. The Company reported a net loss of $49.82 million in FY17 compared to a loss of $53.57 million in FY16. Instructure's LPS was $1.69 in FY17 compared to $1.92 in FY16. Adjusted LPS, excluding special items, improved to $1.19 in full year 2017 from $1.55 in FY16.

Cash Matters

Instructure had cash and cash equivalents of $35.69 million as on December 31, 2017, a decline of 19.86% from $44.54 million as on December 31, 2016.

For the quarter ending December 31, 2017, Instructure's cash outflow from operating activities was $25.05 million compared to a cash outflow of $14.87 million from operating activities in same period in 2016.

Instructure purchased property and equipment worth $4.92 million in Q4 FY17 compared to $2.1 million in Q4 FY16, reflecting an increase of 134.4% The Company issued common stock worth $4.61 million from employee equity plans in the quarter under review, 83.14% up from $2.52 million in the year ago same quarter.

Outlook

For the first quarter of 2018, Instructure expects revenue to be in the range of $46.8 million to $47.4 million. The Company expects a non-GAAP net loss of $7.4 million to $6.8 million, and non-GAAP net loss per common share of $0.24 to $0.22 in Q1 FY18.

For the full year 2018, Instructure expects revenue to be in the range of $203.5 million to $209.5 million. The Company expects a non-GAAP net loss of $32.3 million to $30.3 million, and non-GAAP net loss per common share of $1.03 to $0.97 in FY18.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 19, 2018 - At Monday's closing bell, Instructure's stock slightly dropped 0.33%, ending the trading session at $44.70.

Volume traded for the day: 167.20 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 8.50%; previous three-month period - up 33.04%; past twelve-month period - up 78.80%; and year-to-date - up 35.05%

After yesterday's close, Instructure's market cap was at $1.37 billion.

The stock is part of the Technology sector, categorized under the Application Software industry.

Active-Investors:

Active-Investors (A-I) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. A-I has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

A-I has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the 'Author') and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the 'Reviewer') represented by a credentialed financial analyst. For further information on analyst credentials, please email info@active-investors.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the 'Sponsor'), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by A-I. A-I is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither A-I nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://active-investors.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@active-investors.com

Phone number: 73 29 92 6381

Office Address: 6, Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active-Investors