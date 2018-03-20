NuEyes Technologies Inc. and Genesis Rehab Services Collaborate to Provide Low-Vision Patients With Training and Occupational Therapy

NEWPORT BEACH, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 20, 2018 / NuEyes Technologies Inc. (NuEyes), the global leader providing smartglass technology for individuals with low vision, and Genesis Rehab Services (GRS), a leading provider of physical, occupational, speech and respiratory therapy, announced today a partnership to deliver best-in-class training for those clients needing skilled therapy services and clinical support for individuals purchasing NuEyes glasses.

As part of this first-of-its-kind program, NuEyes will provide support and training for its smartglass clients. Each new NuEyes client will receive two complimentary sessions with a NuEyes support trainer who will help them utilize their NuEyes smartglasses in the most effective way. NuEyes glasses have been used by countless individuals - young and old - to augment limited vision, allowing people to go back to work, continue their education and see their loved ones clearly for the first time in years. The NuEyes support training sessions will be used specifically to help the needs of individual clients as they learn to use NuEyes to enhance their lives. During the support training sessions, the client may show additional needs for skilled occupational therapy to integrate the NuEyes smartglasses into functional daily tasks. With the partnership of Genesis Rehab - Vitality Rehabilitation, the clients can have access to the highest level of skilled occupational therapy, physical therapy and speech/language therapy in conjunction with a primary care physician's involvement.

'We are very excited to deliver tailored support training and education to NuEyes customers and be partnering with Genesis and their Vitality to You program to deliver the skilled therapy care our clients would benefit from,' said Mark Greget, founder and CEO of NuEyes Technologies Inc. 'Modern smartphone and tablet technologies have largely ignored the challenges faced by individuals with low vision. This partnership with Vitality ensures that each NuEyes customer has access to the best training to make them comfortable with the features and functions of our glasses as quickly as possible and integrate our smartglasses into their daily lives.'

'NuEyes is at the forefront of accessibility technology,' said Steve Burnt, occupational therapist and vice president of Vitality to You, a division of GRS. 'We are excited to partner with Mark and his team to give NuEyes customers the best experience possible as they explore how the technology can improve their everyday lives.'

NuEyes smartglasses are available from eye care professionals throughout the United States. Learn more at www.nueyes.com.

About Genesis Rehab Services and their newest therapy division Vitality to You

Genesis Rehab Services (GRS) is a leading provider of physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, respiratory therapy and wellness services, primarily for the older adult population. As one of the largest and strongest rehab organizations in the country, GRS partners with skilled nursing centers, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, hospitals, home health companies, adult day care programs and outpatient clinics to provide comprehensive therapy services.

Vitality to You allows individuals to continue medically necessary outpatient rehabilitation therapy services in the comfort and privacy of their own homes and communities. Instead of providing care in a clinic, our licensed and credentialed therapists travel to provide treatment in an individual's private residence or in a room in a skilled nursing facility/nursing facility, in an assisted living facility or in an independent living facility.

GRS employs over 17,000 therapists and assistants in more than 1,700 locations. GRS operates in 46 states and the District of Columbia and touches 55,000 patients each day. For more information, visit www.genesisrehab.com or www.VitalitytoYou.com.

About NuEyes

NuEyes was founded by two U.S. veterans in partnership with Osterhout Design Group, a military contractor who developed glasses for battlefield applications. Their glasses and software have been modified to assist people with visual impairments and to provide a platform for further feature development. NuEyes featuring ODG Smartglasses are electronic, lightweight and compact allowing for hands-free use. NuEyes wants to give the visually impaired the opportunity to have a normal life and partake in everyday tasks without their vision disabling them.

NuEyes Media Contact

Regina Chatman

800-605-4033

regina@nueyes.com

SOURCE: NuEyes Technologies Inc.