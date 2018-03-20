Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: Insperity's Quarterly Revenues Gained 13%; Adjusted EPS Soared 90%

Stock Monitor: PFSweb Post Earnings Reporting

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For the fourth quarter of the fiscal year 2017 ended December 31, 2017, Insperity's revenues advanced 13% to $826.5 million compared to $729.1 million in Q4 2016, primarily due to a growth of 10% in the average number of worksite employees paid per month. The worksite employee growth was the result of new client sales, driven by an increase in the number of trained Business Performance Advisors, combined with a continuing high level of client retention. Insperity's revenue numbers topped analysts' estimates of $814.1 million.

For Q4 2017, Insperity's gross profit surged 29% to $142.9 million compared to $110.5 million in Q4 2016, primarily due to the worksite employee growth of 10%; increases in overall pricing; and improved results in the Company's benefits, workers' compensations, and payroll tax areas. The Company's operating expenses increased 24% to $119.2 million on a y-o-y basis in the reported quarter, and included additional accruals for incentive compensation programs tied to its outperformance and an acceleration of the vesting of restricted shares from Q1 2018 to take advantage of higher tax deductibility.

During Q4 2017, Insperity's adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) soared 67% to $38.5 million on a y-o-y basis. The Company's net income and adjusted EBITDA per worksite employee per month increased 50% and 51%, respectively, to $27 and $68 on a y-o-y basis.

For Q4 2017, Insperity's net income totaled $15.6 million, or $0.36 per diluted share, representing increases of 63% and 57%, respectively, compared to $9.5 million, or $0.23 per diluted share, in Q4 2016. The Company's adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS) soared 89.7% to $0.55 in the reported quarter compared to $0.29 in the year earlier same quarter. Insperity's EPS beat Wall Street's estimates of $0.46.

For the full year ended December 31, 2017, Insperity's revenues grew 14% to $3.3 billion compared to $2.9 billion in FY16, driven by an increase in the average number of worksite employees paid per month of 10% versus FY16. This growth was driven by an increase in worksite employees paid from new sales on a 13% increase in the average number of trained Business Performance Advisors. Additionally, worksite employee retention was 85% in FY17, the Company's second best-ever performance in this metric.

Insperity's net income totaled $84.4 million, or $2.01 per diluted share, in FY17 compared to $66.0 million, or $1.54 per diluted share, in FY16. The Company's adjusted diluted EPS surged 36.9% to $2.45 compared to $1.79 in FY16.

Cash Matters

For FY17, Insperity's cash outlays included the repurchase of approximately 901,000 shares of stock at a cost of $38.7 million; and dividends totaling $65.8 million, including both its regular quarterly dividend and the special dividend of $1.00 per share declared in December 2017. The Company recorded a capital expenditure of $33.3 million in FY17. As of December 31, 2017, Insperity's adjusted cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities were $61.1 million.

Outlook

For the full fiscal year 2018, Insperity is forecasting adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $197 million to $204 million. The Company is estimating adjusted EPS to be in the band of $2.96 to $3.08.

For Q1 2018, Insperity is projecting adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $69 million to $71 million, reflecting an increase of 10% to 13% on a y-o-y basis; and adjusted EPS to be in the band of $1.12 to $1.16, an increase of 22% to 26% compared to the year ago same period.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 19, 2018 - At Monday's closing bell, Insperity's stock marginally fell 0.91%, ending the trading session at $70.55.

Volume traded for the day: 218.88 thousand shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 218.78 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 7.22%; previous three-month period - up 23.02%; past twelve-month period - up 60.82%; and year-to-date - up 23.02%

After yesterday's close, Insperity's market cap was at $2.87 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 34.05.

The stock has a dividend yield of 1.13%.

The stock is part of the Services sector, categorized under the Business Services industry.

