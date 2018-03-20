Aytu BioScience, Inc.: Aytu BioScience Presents New Research Findings for Natesto(R) at the Endocrine Society's 100th Annual Meeting

Post-hoc Data Analysis Demonstrates Natesto's Restoration of Normal Testosterone Levels in Hypogonadal Men While Maintaining Normal Levels of Estradiol (E2) and Dihydrotestosterone (DHT), Which Are Frequently Altered in Men Treated With Testosterone Replacement Therapy

ENGLEWOOD, CO / ACCESSWIRE / March 20, 2018 / Aytu BioScience, Inc. (NASDAQ: AYTU), a specialty life sciences company focused on global commercialization of novel products in the field of urology, today announced that it presented a moderated poster presentation illustrating safety benefits of Natesto therapy restoring normal testosterone levels to hypogonadal men, while maintaining normal, but not high levels of testosterone metabolites estradiol (E2) and dihydrotestosterone (DHT).

The presentation took place on March 18, 2018 at ENDO 2018, the Endocrine Society's annual meeting and the world's premier event for presenting and obtaining the latest in endocrine science and medicine.

The presentation details are as follows:

Title: Intranasal Testosterone Therapy (TTh) Produces Normal, Not High, Estradiol (E2) And Dihydrotestosterone (DHT) Levels in Hypogonadal Men

Poster Number: SUN-391

Session: Steroid Biology and Action

Presenter: Alan D. Rogol, MD, University of Virginia, Endocrinology

Conclusion: Treatment with Natesto® restored serum testosterone levels to normal levels in hypogonadal men without excursions above the normal range. 24hr Cavg of both DHT and E2 also returned to normal ranges and illustrates, that with Natesto® treatment, it is unlikely to produce potential adverse events considered secondary to high DHT and E2.

Josh Disbrow, Chief Executive Officer of Aytu BioScience, stated, 'The body of clinical evidence continues to build with Natesto, and this important post hoc analysis from the Natesto Clinical Study Report demonstrates the unique profile of Natesto as it relates to maintaining normal levels of key testosterone metabolites. Both DHT and estradiol levels are frequently altered in men receiving testosterone replacement therapy and can lead to various unwanted side effects, so this analysis identifies a unique aspect to Natesto's favorable safety profile and may offer distinct benefits to men who are treated with Natesto.'

Selection of the abstracts for publication in the press program does not imply endorsement of Natesto® by the Endocrine Society.

